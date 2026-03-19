After a perfect conference season, Blackfoot sweeps All-Conference honors with four players selected - East Idaho News

After a perfect conference season, Blackfoot sweeps All-Conference honors with four players selectedPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO – The Blackfoot girls basketball team officially capped a successful season this week, with players earning top individual honors on the 5A District 6 All-Conference team.
Sophomore guard Lexi Jackman was named conference Player of the Year and senior Lauren Christensen was selected Defensive Player of the Year.
Jackman averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and led the Broncos in assists.
Christiansen led the Broncos in rebounds at 5.1, and also led with 2.2 steals.
Blackfoot won the district tournament and finished conference play at 10-0. The Broncos finished 20-7 overall and advanced to the 5A state third-place game.
Joining in the accolades were Blackfoot freshman Oakley Talbot and senior Jaci Capson, who were both named to the first team.
Hillcrest, which also advanced to the 5A state tournament, had two players named to the first-team, with juniors Kaia Kesler and Camryn Taylor each earning spots.
5A District 6 girls basketball All-Conference
Note: Players selected by conference coaches.
Player of the Year: Lexi Jackman, Blackfoot
Defensive Player of the Year: Lauren Christensen, Blackfoot
FIRST TEAM
Kaia Kesler – Hillcrest
Camryn Taylor – Hillcrest
Oakley Talbot – Blackfoot
Jaci Capson – Blackfoot
Londyn Williams – Shelley
SECOND TEAM
McKenzie Gatluak – Hillcrest
Macy Marlowe – Skyline
Madison Merzlock – Skyline
Aliyah Jones – Idaho Falls
Diana Peterson – Bonneville