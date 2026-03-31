Around the Horn: Hillcrest sweeps Century, Firth shuts out Challis-Mackay - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Hillcrest picked up its eighth and ninth wins of the season with a high-scoring sweep of Century.

The Firth offense busted loose against Challis-Mackay to earn its first Nuclear Conference victory.

Hillcrest 22, Century 13

The top seven players in the Knights’ lineup finished with RBIs, led by Mason Reichelt and Bowen Croft, who each knocked in three runs.

Reichelt also picked up the win on the mound.

Derek McCasland and Seth Turpin each doubled for Century and finished with two RBIs.

Hillcrest 17, Century 2

The Knights finished the sweep with a five-inning win.

Hillcrest (9-2) plated eight runs in the first inning and finished with 14 hits.

Cole Croft, Draidyn Allen and Mason Reichelt each homered for the Knights.

Firth 19, Challis-Mackay 0

Teagan Gray and Mack Park combined for the five-inning shutout, and the Cougar offense put the game away with 12 runs in the third inning.

Catcher Tiago Luna knocked in four runs and Gray, Brycen Andersen and Cooper Park each added three RBIs for Firth (5-3, 1-0).

Soda Springs 7, Bear Lake 2

Soda Springs took advantage of five Bear Lake errors and got a strong pitching performance from starter Kolten Peterson (eight strikeouts in five innings), and Elijah Dillworth (two scoreless innings).

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Cardinals (3-4). Bear Lake dropped to 1-8.