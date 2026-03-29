Around the Horn: Rigby tops Madison, Salmon thrashes West Jefferson - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — No team has started the season better than the Salmon Savages, who won their 11th and 12th games in a row Saturday, stopping Wester Jefferson via mercy rule in both.

The Rigby Trojans (4-6, 3-0) also scored a pair of conference wins, beating rival Madison (3-8, 0-2). The North Fremont Huskies (3-2, 1-1) tallied their first conference victory of the season, over Challis-Mackay (2-6, 0-2), while Soda Springs (2-4, 0-1) dropped its conference opener against Wendell (6-3, 1-0).

Here is some of the action you missed Saturday.

Madison @ Rigby

The Trojans finished a three-game sweep of the Bobcats, winning both ends of a Saturday doubleheader. All three games resulted in one-run victories, with Rigby scoring 11 total runs in the sixth inning or later between the three.

Rigby took game one of the double-dip, scoring three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 7-7 tie. The Bobcats answered with two in the top of the seventh, but saw their 10-9 loss end on a double play with the bases loaded.

The Trojans were led by Gunnar Davis, who went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and one RBI. They scored 10 runs without the benefit of a single extra-base hit.

Rigby found some gaps in the second game, collecting four doubles, two from Bentley Brower, in a 7-6 win.

Tyce Hodges homered for Madison, finishing a three-RBI game and five-RBI day.

West Jefferson @ Salmon

The Savages (12-0, 4-0) took both ends of a doubleheader from Panthers (0-2, 0-2), scoring 36 combined runs while holding West Jefferson scoreless.

Salmon got two hits, including a homer, and four RBIs from leadoff man Broc Matthews in game one. That proved enough for the pitching duo of Wyatt Pilkerton and Noah Cranney, who held the Panthers scoreless on one hit for a 16-0 victory.

It was Dane Piippo who starred at the dish in game two, finishing a home run shy of the cycle, with a single, double and triple in his three at-bats. He drove in three runs and scored another.

Five savage hurlers were called to the mound, including Pippo, who tossed a perfect fifth in a 20-0 win.

There are currently four Savages carrying a batting average of .500 or better with more than 40 plate appearances, led by senior Clayton Allen, who is batting .684 (26-for-38) with four home runs, 19 RBIs and 28 runs scored in 12 games.

North Fremont @ Challis-Mackay

The Huskies ended a two-game slide, beating Challis-Mackay 9-2, behind a strong start from Collin Patterson.

Patterson allowed five hits and two runs while striking out nine in 5-2/3 innings. He added two hits for a North Fremont offense that was led by Reuger Lenz, who went 4-for-5 with two RBIs.