Elderly Utah man charged with having 700,000 files of child pornography - East Idaho News

HOLLADAY, Utah (KSL) — A 77-year-old Holladay man is facing 15 felony charges accusing him of having more than 700,000 files of child sex abuse material.

Thomas Cameron Corlew was charged Tuesday in the 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, a first-degree felony, and 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

In August, the FBI Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force launched an investigation into people who use peer-to-peer software to collect and distribute child sex abuse material. In January, investigators “connected with a suspect device” that “contained thousands of files” of suspected child sex abuse material.

That device was linked to Corlew and agents served a search warrant on his home on March 17, according to charging documents.

“Agents seized multiple hard drives and electronic devices. Preliminary forensic examination of the devices showed (Corlew) to be in possession of over 700,000 files, both videos and photos, of child sexual abuse material,” the charges state.

“Corlew is a prolific collector of large amounts of child sex abuse material,” according to the arresting agent. Prosecutors have requested that he be held in the Salt Lake County Jail without the possibility of posting bail pending trial.