Pair of Pirates earn 2A All-Tourney team nods - East Idaho News

ARCO — For the second year in a row, the Butte County Pirates brought a trophy home from the state tournament. After falling in the semifinals, the Pirates battled back to beat Oakley in the third-place game.

That effort was led by Brynn Andersen, who is joined by Abbie Knight as All-Tournament Team selections.

Here are the complete 2A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Brandon Baney and Hayden Uhlenkott, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 2A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP

Madden Bisbee, Lapwai

15.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 5.0 SPG

Defensive MVP

Sage Elven, Prairie

4.0 Def. RPG, 2.7 SPG, 2.0 BPG

6th Man Award

Beka Schumacher, Prairie

4.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

1st Team

Brynn Andersen, Butte County, senior

Lois Oatman, Lapwai

Skylin Picard, Lapwai

Livee Berlinguet, Oakley

Kylie Schumacher, Prairie

2nd Team

Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside

Taya Yearout, Lapwai

Taylin Beck, Oakley

Addy Maseda, Oakley

Sydney Shears, Prairie

3rd Team

Abbie Knight, Butte County, senior

Laila SiJohn, Lakeside

Sophie Criddle, Liberty Charter

Tamaya Rogers, Victory Charter

Raelynn Nickel, Vision Charter