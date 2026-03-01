 Pair of Pirates earn 2A All-Tourney team nods - East Idaho News
all-tournament teams

Pair of Pirates earn 2A All-Tourney team nods

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Butte County girls basketball
The Butte County Pirates bench looks on during their semifinal loss to Prairie. The Pirates bounced back the following day to beat Oakley in the third-place game. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
ARCO — For the second year in a row, the Butte County Pirates brought a trophy home from the state tournament. After falling in the semifinals, the Pirates battled back to beat Oakley in the third-place game.

That effort was led by Brynn Andersen, who is joined by Abbie Knight as All-Tournament Team selections.

RELATED | 1-seed Butte County, 2-seed Mackay suffer similar sour results in semis

Here are the complete 2A Girls Basketball All-Tournament Team selections, as voted on by IdahoSports.com’s Brandon Baney and Hayden Uhlenkott, who provided play-by-play and color commentary for the 2A games throughout the tournament.

Tournament MVP
Madden Bisbee, Lapwai
15.7 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 5.0 SPG

Defensive MVP
Sage Elven, Prairie
4.0 Def. RPG, 2.7 SPG, 2.0 BPG

6th Man Award
Beka Schumacher, Prairie
4.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 1.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

1st Team
Brynn Andersen, Butte County, senior
Lois Oatman, Lapwai
Skylin Picard, Lapwai
Livee Berlinguet, Oakley
Kylie Schumacher, Prairie

2nd Team
Kyleigh Wolfe, Lakeside
Taya Yearout, Lapwai
Taylin Beck, Oakley
Addy Maseda, Oakley
Sydney Shears, Prairie

3rd Team
Abbie Knight, Butte County, senior
Laila SiJohn, Lakeside
Sophie Criddle, Liberty Charter
Tamaya Rogers, Victory Charter
Raelynn Nickel, Vision Charter

