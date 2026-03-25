Vandalism forces closure of restroom at Jensen Grove - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — City leaders are asking for the public’s help after vandalism that occurred over the weekend or early Monday forced the closure of a restroom at Jensen Grove Park.

City officials say a stall in the men’s restroom was violently smashed, prompting a temporary closure of the facility.

In a social media post on Tuesday, the city shared photos of the damage to what appears to be the disability stall and announced the men’s restroom would remain closed until further notice.

Capt. Wes Wheatley of the Blackfoot Police Department said Parks and Recreation officials will determine when the restroom can reopen.

“Vandalism at Jensen Grove has been an ongoing problem over the past few years,” Wheatley said. “It’s frustrating and unfortunate that some people’s behavior ruins it for others who want to enjoy the park.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Blackfoot Police Department at 208-785-1235 and reference Case #26BP01401.

“We appreciate the community’s help in keeping city facilities safe and respectful,” city officials said.