Around the Horn: Hillcrest, Bonneville remain atop conference with Thursday wins; Highland beats Poky in rivalry game - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The Highland Rams stole the show from the Pocatello Thunder, who officially opened their new home field Thursday.

In the East Idaho Sports District 6 Game of the Week, the Bonneville Bees crushed the Idaho Falls Tigers, adding another conference win to their record.

A busy Thursday featured 12 games in total, six between conference foes.

Here is what happened Thursday on diamonds across eastern Idaho:

CONFERENCE GAMES

Bonneville @ Idaho Falls

Bonneville’s Gavin Webb receives the East Idaho Sports Game Ball following the Bees’ victory over Idaho Falls. | Allan Steele, EastIdahoSports.com

Senior Gavin Webb led the Bees (12-3, 5-1) going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and homer, and five RBIS helping Bonneville beats the Tigers (10-6-1, 3-2) 15-3.

RELATED | Bonneville rebounds from loss to down rival Idaho Falls 15-3

The win is Bonneville’s 11th in its last 12 games, coming on the heels of a home conference loss against Blackfoot.

Century @ Preston

Preston (8-6-1, 2-1) got a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs from junior Ezra Benevidez in a 9-5 victory over Century (2-12, 1-2) at Preston High School.

Senior Camdyn Renyolds led the Diamondbacks with three hits, two runs and an RBI.

Madison @ Thunder Ridge

Madison’s Dillon Malstrom bested Thunder Ridge’s Ryder Portmann in a pitchers’ duel, leading the Bobcats (5-11, 2-5) to a 3-1 victory over the Titans (7-6-1, 2-2).

Portmann allowed seven hits and three runs, including two unearned, while striking out two and walking one in 7 innings. Malstrom also worked a complete game, holding Thunder Ridge to three hits and one earned run while striking out four and walking one.

Shelley @ Hillcrest

Hillcrest’s Tyler Bodily also tossed a complete game, earning the decision for the Knights (12-3-2, 3-0) in a 6-2 road win over the Russets (8-8, 0-6).

Andrew Johnson and Cole Croft knocked in two runs apiece in the victory.

Blackfoot @ Skyline

The Broncos (4-7, 2-1) earned their second straight win after losing their previous six games, beating the Grizzlies (8-9, 1-4) 13-7.

Griffin Ross led Blackfoot, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Teton @ Sugar-Salem

The Timberwolves (6-5, 1-0) ended their own four-game losing slide with a 10-2 road victory over the Diggers (5-12, 0-2).

Slade Kunz drove in three runs to lead Teton, and Junior Borg homered.

NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

Highland @ Pocatello

Highland’s Kai Jones (left) and Connon Eddie earn East Idaho Sports Game Balls in the Rams’ victory over the Pocatello Thunder. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Senior Cannon Eddie had a rare off-day at the plate but led the Rams (8-8, 3-2) to a 10-1 victory from the mound, holding the Thunder (8-7, 0-0) scoreless in his 4-2/3 innings pitched.

Eddie allowed one hit and walked two while striking out five, and retired 11 of the last 13 batters he faced.

Kai Jones picked up the slack at the dish, going 3-for-4 with a double, triple and two RBIs. He also scored two run.

Firth @ Malad

The Dragons (7-3, 1-0), playing their second game in just over two weeks, bounced back from a loss at Marsh Valley with a 12-1 home victory over the Cougars (9-4, 3-0).

Carter Carey and Kurt Ward were big in the win for Malad.

Carey finished with a single, double and triple, driving in four runs and scoring two more, while Ward went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored.

Snake River @ South Fremont

The Cougars (13-4, 1-0) got four RBIs from Kru Yancey and two more from Tucker Jacobsen in a 15-5 home victory over the Panthers (1-14, 0-1).

Starter Tayson Farley scattered six hits in a 5-inning complete game win, allowing five runs, four earned.

Soda Springs @ Wendell

The Cardinals (4-6, 0-2) have now dropped back-to-back in-conference games, falling 15-2 against the Trojans (9-5, 1-0) as part of the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament at Wendell High School.

Challis-Mackay @ Glenns Ferry

The Rivercats (4-8, 1-4) are also playing in the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament, and opened their weekend by unloading on the host Pilots (1-13), 17-4.

Challis-Mackay was led by the trio of Cooper Holt, Roy Jones and Carson Natoli.

Holt drove in three runs without the benefit of a hit, while Natoli knocked in two. Jones cracked a pair of doubles, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Lighthouse Christian @ North Fremont

The Huskies (5-5, 2-4) picked up their own win at the Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament, beating Lighthouse Christian (8-3) 8-6 at Wendell High School.

Reuger Lenz and Cameron Shuldberg did yeoman’s work for North Fremont, driving in three runs apiece in the win.

The Glenns Ferry Wood Bat Tournament continues through Saturday.