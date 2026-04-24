'Dateline' features latest development in Kouri Richins' murder case with 'Book of Lies' episode - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — “Dateline” will air a new two-hour broadcast Friday evening featuring the latest developments in the case of Kouri Richins.

Richins, 35, is the Utah mother of three who wrote a children’s book about grief following the death of her husband, Eric Richins. Kouri Richins was found guilty last month for the aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder of Eric Richins. A jury also found her guilty of two counts of insurance fraud and forgery.

The “Dateline” episode is titled “Book of Lies” and will include new interviews with key figures connected to the investigation, including Kouri Richins’ brother DJ, who is speaking publicly for the first time since his sister was found guilty.

“It was shock. I mean, it was literally just shock,” he told correspondent Andrea Canning.

He also recounted a conversation following the verdict, saying that after his mother commented that Kouri “did a good job, that she just didn’t break down there.” He responded, “It’s not a matter of breaking down… And I felt the same thing she did.”

Todd Gabler, the private investigator hired by Eric Richins’ family, is also on the program, as well as interviews with jurors, friends of the Richins and EastIdahoNews.com reporter Nate Eaton.

“Dateline” airs at 8 p.m. MDT on NBC. The program is also available on Peacock.