Why do we rewatch the same movies and TV shows over and over again? It's not a simple answer - East Idaho News

THE HOME THEATER — I’ve seen “The Office” all the way through more times than I’m comfortable admitting in print.

My wife? She’s probably doubled that number with “Friends.”

Together, we’ve met somewhere in the middle with our love of “30 Rock” — which we’ve both watched front to back multiple times, and will absolutely watch again. And again. And again.

When it comes to movies, it doesn’t get any better.

I’ve seen “Back to the Future” and “Jaws” so many times I could probably step in for any actor and not miss a beat. And I won’t even tell you how many times I’ve watched “Inception,” mostly because as I write this, I’m actively thinking: “You know what sounds good tonight? ‘Inception.'”

And this raises a very important question: Why do we do this to ourselves?

There are literally thousands of movies and TV shows available at any given moment. Entire streaming platforms are filled with “new” things to watch. Yet, many of us keep going back to the same handful of shows and movies like they’re a warm blanket fresh out of the dryer.

But, why?

It’s basically comfort food for your brain

Let’s start with the obvious: rewatching is comforting.

Psychologists have actually studied this, and one of the biggest takeaways is that watching or listening to familiar shows and movies reduces stress. When you already know what’s going to happen, your brain can relax. There’s no tension, no anxiety about how things will turn out.

It’s the entertainment equivalent of macaroni and cheese. You don’t rewatch “The Office” because you’re dying to find out if Jim and Pam end up together; you rewatch it because you already know they do, and your brain likes that.

There’s a predictability to it. A rhythm. A sense that, for 22 minutes at a time, everything is exactly as it should be. And in a world that feels increasingly chaotic, that’s a pretty great deal.

It’s not just nostalgia; it’s identity

A few years ago, I started watching “The Simpsons” with my kids.

At first, it was just something fun to throw on, a way to introduce them to something I grew up with. But somewhere along the way, I had a realization that was both hilarious and slightly alarming: My sense of humor is basically a direct result of that show.

The jokes I make, the timing and the things I find funny: it all traces back to those early seasons of “The Simpsons.” Those writers didn’t just entertain me, they rewired my brain.

And that’s part of what makes something rewatchable. These shows and movies don’t just sit in our memories; they become part of who we are.

When I rewatch “The Office,” I’m not just watching a show. I’m revisiting a version of myself that laughed at those jokes for the first time. Same with “Friends.” Same with “30 Rock.” Same with “Back to the Future.”

It’s not just nostalgia; it’s identity.

We like catching what we missed

There’s also a more practical reason to rewatch: We didn’t catch everything the first time.

This is especially true with shows like “30 Rock,” which fires jokes at you like a machine gun, or movies like “Inception,” which basically dares you to keep up.

The first time through, you’re just trying to follow the story. The second time? You start noticing the details. By your third watch, you’re catching background jokes, subtle performances and little moments that completely went over your head before.

Rewatching becomes less about the plot and more about the craftsmanship — and for certain movies and shows, that’s where the real fun is.

Characters we actually want to spend time with

Here’s a simple question: Would you want to hang out with the characters in this show? If the answer is yes, congratulations! You’ve got a rewatchable hit.

We go back to “The Office” because we like being around those characters. The same is true for “Friends,” “Seinfeld,” or your favorite rom-com or ’80s action flick. Even when the jokes don’t land or the episodes aren’t perfect, the characters pull you through.

It’s like revisiting old friends who never change, never move away, and are always available on demand. That’s a pretty good deal.

Not everything is rewatchable, and that’s OK

What’s interesting to me is that not everything fits into this “rewatchable” category.

There are incredible shows and movies that I have zero desire to revisit — not because they’re bad. In fact, it’s quite the opposite.

Some stories are so intense, so heavy or so dependent on surprise that once you’ve experienced them, you don’t feel the need to go back. They’re a one-time ride.

Some that fit this category for me include “Breaking Bad,” “Severance,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Hell or High Water.” These are among my all-time favorite shows and movies, but none is something I could watch over and over again.

For me — and maybe your brain too — these amazing characters and storylines are too heavy, too real or too heartbreaking to find comfort in. They demand so much of my attention and soul that I’m not sure my psyche could take viewing after viewing.

But the rewatchable ones? They’re different.

More than just a good plot, the rewatchables are built on character, tone, humor and feeling. They’re less about “what happens next” and more about “I just like being here.”

The real reason we keep going back

At the end of the day, I think rewatchability comes down to something pretty simple: We go back to the things that make us feel good.

Sometimes that’s laughter. Sometimes it’s nostalgia. Sometimes it’s just the comfort of knowing exactly what’s coming next. And sometimes, it’s all of the above.

So yes, I’ve seen “Back to the Future” more times than I can count. Yes, I’ll probably watch “The Office” again. And yes, there’s a very real chance that by the time you’re done reading this, I’ve already restarted “Inception” for the … let’s just call it the “next” time.

Because when something works, when it connects. When it becomes part of you, why wouldn’t you go back?

Look, I don’t have a degree in psychology. In fact, my degree is in journalism (and I don’t even do that well), so what do I know? But I’m here to tell you that, in the end, I don’t think rewatchability has anything to do with how good or bad a movie or TV show is. Here’s why:

My guess is we all have that guilty pleasure we’ve seen one too many times — that one you’re afraid to admit to liking at parties or social gatherings. For me, it’s “Can’t Hardly Wait.” I’ve seen that movie more times than I can count on one, or maybe even two hands — it’s none of your business, if I’m being totally honest.

But my theory is that we love these bad movies so much because they remind us of the specific time in our lives when we saw them — like a young high school kid who drove to the theater with a couple of buddies in an old teal-green Toyota Tercel to watch the love of our collective lives, Jennifer Love Hewitt, remind us why she had a place on our bedroom walls.

“Can’t Hardly Wait” isn’t a good movie; it’s definitely not something that will be in the Criterion Collection someday. However, it is a movie that a group of young teens had fun watching and later rented at Blockbuster (again and again) to watch at home.

The rewatchability of a movie or TV show has nothing to do with the quality of the piece and everything to do with how it makes us feel.

What are your most rewatched titles, and why do you keep going back? Share your thoughts in the comments.