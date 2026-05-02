Bonneville basketball player Berkley Pope signs with Sarah Lawrence College in New York - East Idaho News

Bonneville basketball player Berkley Pope signs with Sarah Lawrence College in New YorkPublished at
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IDAHO FALLS – Bonneville’s Berkley Pope signed to continue her basketball career at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York.
Pope averaged 8.6 points and 6.0 rebounds for the Bees this past season.
The Sarah Lawrence women’s basketball team clinched a postseason berth for the first time in program history this past season and earned the sixth seed in the Skyline Conference Tournament.