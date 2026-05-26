Endangered Missing Person Alert canceled after missing man is found - East Idaho News

UPDATE

The Endangered Missing Person Alert has been canceled after Raymond Robinson was located Tuesday morning. Further details were not released.

ORIGINAL STORY

CLARK COUNTY — An Endangered Missing Person Alert has been issued for a 71-year-old man who was last seen at Birch Creek Campground in Clark County on Sunday afternoon.

Raymond Robinson is 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blue eyes, gray hair and a scar on his upper left arm.

He was last seen at the campground along Highway 28 and may be driving a red 1997 Ford Explorer with Idaho license plate 4BT916U, according to Idaho State Police.

Robinson is extremely hard of hearing and suffers from dementia and PTSD.

If you see him, police say you should not approach but call the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office at (208) 785-1234.