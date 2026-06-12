12-year-old Idaho boy dies after being pulled from hot springs - East Idaho News

ELMORE COUNTY (KIVI) — A 12-year-old Boise boy has died after being pulled from the water at Trinity Hot Springs in Featherville, Idaho, over the weekend, according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner identified the child as Everett Newby of Boise.

Officials say the Ada County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to St. Luke’s Hospital in Boise at approximately 6:49 p.m. on June 20. Newby was pronounced dead in the hospital’s intensive care unit after lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

According to the coroner, Newby had been submerged in the water for a period of time at Trinity Hot Springs in Featherville on June 20 before being transported for medical treatment.

A GoFundMe page created to support Everett’s family describes him as a “bright light” whose unexpected loss has left loved ones navigating an unimaginable tragedy. The fundraiser states that donations will help cover medical expenses, funeral costs and other immediate family needs as they cope with the loss. While the GoFundMe says the boy drowned, the coroner says Newby’s official cause and manner of death remain pending.

No additional information about the circumstances leading up to the incident has been released.