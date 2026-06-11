Bonneville's Bowen, Preston's Thomson earn First-Team All-State nods - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Four of eastern Idaho’s top baseball players have earned recognition for their individual success with 5A All-State selections.

Two members of the state’s third-place-finishing Bonneville Bees, including East Idaho Sports Player of the Year Carter Bowen, are joined by one player from Preston and one from Hillcrest.

The All-State selections are voted on by the coaches in each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.

Here are the 5A All-State selections:

Player of the Year

Sage Medeiros, Sandpoint, senior, P/RF

Coach of the Year

Jesse Dunham, Sandpoint

First-Team

Carter Bowen, Bonneville, senior, SS/P

Chase Casagrande, Bishop Kelly, sophomore, 3B/1B

Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls, senior, C/P

Ayden Boyd, Bishop Kelly, senior, CF

Jake Redder, Burley, senior, P/SS

Conner Thomson, Preston, senior, SS/P

Mason Little, Sandpoint, senior, 2B/SS

Colin Brazil, Bishop Kelly, junior, SS

Hoyt Murray, Twin Falls, senior 1B/P

Jaxson Brady, Bishop Kelly, junior, 2B/P

Brennan Shaw, Sandpoint, junior, LF/UTIL

Second-Team

Jackson Ropp, Bonneville, senior, P/RF

Tyler Russell, Skyview, senior, UTIL/CF

Cal Robbins, Lewiston, junior, 3B/C

Isaac Farrell, Vallivue, junior, P/1B

Elijah Strongh, Skyview,, sophomore, P/UTIL

Dallen Williams, Sandpoint, senior, CF/P

Ledger Downs, Skyview, junior, SS

Treyson Walker, Twin Falls, sophomore, SS

Cole Croft, Hillcrest, junior, SS/P

Keegan Sullivan, Skyview, senior, 1B/DH

Mack Haynes, Burley, senrion, UTIL/P