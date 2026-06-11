Bonneville's Bowen, Preston's Thomson earn First-Team All-State nods - East Idaho News

Bonneville’s Bowen, Preston’s Thomson earn First-Team All-State nodsPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Four of eastern Idaho’s top baseball players have earned recognition for their individual success with 5A All-State selections.
Two members of the state’s third-place-finishing Bonneville Bees, including East Idaho Sports Player of the Year Carter Bowen, are joined by one player from Preston and one from Hillcrest.
The All-State selections are voted on by the coaches in each classification and compiled by the Idaho Statesman.
Here are the 5A All-State selections:
Player of the Year
Sage Medeiros, Sandpoint, senior, P/RF
Coach of the Year
Jesse Dunham, Sandpoint
First-Team
Carter Bowen, Bonneville, senior, SS/P
Chase Casagrande, Bishop Kelly, sophomore, 3B/1B
Maddox Stadelmeir, Twin Falls, senior, C/P
Ayden Boyd, Bishop Kelly, senior, CF
Jake Redder, Burley, senior, P/SS
Conner Thomson, Preston, senior, SS/P
Mason Little, Sandpoint, senior, 2B/SS
Colin Brazil, Bishop Kelly, junior, SS
Hoyt Murray, Twin Falls, senior 1B/P
Jaxson Brady, Bishop Kelly, junior, 2B/P
Brennan Shaw, Sandpoint, junior, LF/UTIL
Second-Team
Jackson Ropp, Bonneville, senior, P/RF
Tyler Russell, Skyview, senior, UTIL/CF
Cal Robbins, Lewiston, junior, 3B/C
Isaac Farrell, Vallivue, junior, P/1B
Elijah Strongh, Skyview,, sophomore, P/UTIL
Dallen Williams, Sandpoint, senior, CF/P
Ledger Downs, Skyview, junior, SS
Treyson Walker, Twin Falls, sophomore, SS
Cole Croft, Hillcrest, junior, SS/P
Keegan Sullivan, Skyview, senior, 1B/DH
Mack Haynes, Burley, senrion, UTIL/P