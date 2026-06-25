Hudson John homers twice, drives in seven as Grays stay hot in Logan - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Following a home sweep Friday night, the Gate City Grays kept things rolling in the right direction Tuesday night with a victory in Logan, Utah.

The Grays (5-3) got a seven-RBI night from first baseman Hudson John and a solid pitching performance in an 11-6 victory over the Logan Royals (6-2).

James Costa got the start for Gate City, scattering six hits and a walk in his 3 innings of work while limiting the damage to three Logan runs. Norman Coleman came on in relief, allowing just one hit in his 3 innings. An error and a pair of Coleman walks, though, led to three runs, two earned, cutting into the Royal deficit in the sixth.

RJ Gillaspy finished things off for Gate City, tossing a perfect seventh.

Behind former Madison Bobcat Tegan Mortensen and John, a former Highland Ram, the three-run sixth did little to affect the outcome.

Mortensen drove in a pair on two singles. John also picked up two hits, both homers, while driving in seven runs and scoring three.

The Grays are back home Friday night, hosting the Hyrum Hornets (6-3) for a doubleheader with the first game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Halliwell Park will be active again Saturday night, with the Grays hosting the Smithfield Aztecs (4-5) for a doubleheader.

Current NUL standings

1. Blue Sox (9-0)

2. Royals (6-2)

3. Hornets (6-3)

4. Grays (5-3)

5. Aztecs (4-5)

6. Wolverines (2-7)

7. Peaches (0-12)