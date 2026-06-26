Missing man last seen at Idaho Falls hotel may be experiencing 'manic episode' - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An endangered missing person alert has been issued for a man who checked out of an Idaho Falls hotel Wednesday and is believed to be experiencing a manic episode.

Eric Vineyard is 37 years old, 5’11 tall, weighs around 200 lbs. and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen on foot checking out of the Country Inn and Suites in Idaho Falls on Wednesday. He was wearing a baseball jersey with the number 23 on it, white Jordan shoes and a straw hat, according to the Idaho State Police alert.

“Police believe Eric is experiencing a manic episode and fear for his safety. If located, do not approach,” the alert says.

Anyone with information on Vineyard’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at (208) 234-6100.