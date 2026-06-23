‘To know Cyrus is to love him’: Family IDs 19-year-old who died near Swan Falls Dam - East Idaho News

KUNA (Idaho Statesman) — The 19-year-old whose body was found after a nearly six-hour search over two days has been identified by his family, according to a GoFundMe fundraiser.

Cyrus Pratt was fishing with his dad for Father’s Day at Swan Falls Dam, south of Kuna, when he attempted to cross a shallow section of the Snake River and was “swept away by the powerful current,” the GoFundMe said.

Cyrus’ father, along with a “courageous bystander,” attempted to save him but the “strength of the rapids prevented them from reaching” him, the online fundraiser said.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team located the body Monday afternoon.

“Anyone who knew Cyrus knows what a special young man he is,” the GoFundMe said. “He is deeply loved by his family, friends, and community. To know Cyrus is to love him. He has touched countless lives with his kind heart, infectious smile, and caring spirit.”

The GoFundMe hopes to raise $5,500 to support the teen’s family during this “unimaginable tragedy,” which has placed an enormous emotional and financial burden on them, the post says.