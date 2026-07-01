Grays' comeback attempt falls one hit short - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays have gone 5-2 over the last two weeks, but have had the tying run on base when the final out was recorded in both losses.

Gate City (8-5) nearly overcame an early 4-0 deficit Tuesday night at Halliwell Park, but fell one hit shy of tying or winning the game, with runners at the corners when the game ended in a 7-6 win for the Logan Royals (7-2).

Starter Stetson Higley battled some command issues, issuing five walks in his 3 innings of work. Still, he kept his team within striking distance, limiting the damage to four runs, three earned.

After a rough outing from RJ Gillaspy, who surrendered three hits and two runs without recording an out, James Costa and Boston Ross went 2 innings each, allowing just one combined run — to Costa’s record.

The Grays took advantage of the stingy relief work, scoring three runs in the sixth and two in the seventh to turn a 7-1 hole into a 7-6 game.

The biggest swing in the sixth came on an RBI triple from Jake Vance, who later scored when Brayden Pieper reached on a fielding error. Pinch-hitter Kaulana Alvarico lined out to end the sixth with a pair of runners on base.

Gate City kept that offensive momentum rolling into the seventh, when Gio Galvan and Brody Burch reached to start the frame. Tommy Woodcock doubled to score Galvan, and Burch also came around to score on a wild pitch.

After a popout and a walk, the Grays has Trayson Kostial and Woodcock at the corners as the tying and winning runs. But that was where they were when the final out was recorded.

The Grays are not back in action until July 8, when they travel to Providence, Utah, to take on the Wolverines (2-8)

Current PBL standings

1. Smithfield Blue Sox (10-0)

2. Logan Royals (7-2)

3. Gate City Grays (8-5)

4. Hyrum Hornets (7-4)

5. Smithfield Aztecs (4-6)

6. Providence Wolverines (2-8)

7. Brigham Peaches (0-12)