BREAKING: Chukars trade offensive star to Oakland - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars have traded hitting star Brett Barrera to the Oakland Ballers, according to Chukars team officials.

Barrera was taken in the eighth round of the 2022 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the New York Yankees. The infielder played his college ball for Stanford University.

The San Dimas, California product is the current Chukars team leader in batting average (.358), hits (98), RBIs (69) and HRs (18). He is among the Pioneer Baseball League leaders in all four categories.

Idaho Falls, who at 31-44 overall and 11-16 in the second half is outside of the playoff race, will receive cash considerations and a future player to be named later in return.

The Ballers (42-33, 15-12) took five of six from the Chukars last week in Idaho Falls. Barrera went 4-for-16 with a home run and two RBIs during the series.