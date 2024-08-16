Idaho State University hockey team announces roster, schedule - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State University Bengals hockey team will open its 2024-25 season Sept. 13 against Boise State University.

The Bengals played its inaugural 2023-24 season with the “bare-minimum” of 14 players — including two goalies, according to a news release from the team. This year, they will carry a full roster of 24 players.

“This season we’re bringing the heat to the ice with a full squad that is ready to make this season sizzle,” team captain Dusty Gardner says in the release.

That “full squad” will open its 20-game season the Champion Ice House, in Hailey, against the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 13 and 14. Home games will be played at the Mountain America Center, in Idaho Falls.

“We’re pleased and excited about what this team will achieve with a full squad,” head coach Shawn Gardner says in the release. “Our players have set high goals for themselves, and our coaching staff is ready to help them achieve those objectives.”

More information is available here.