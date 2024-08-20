Prep football: Sugar-Salem, West Side top preseason polls - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Powerhouse Sugar-Salem High School topped the preseason state media football poll released Tuesday, earning all nine first-place votes in 4A.

Rigby tied for third place in 6A with Eagle. Coeur d’Alene and Rocky Mountain were selected in the top two slots. Highland was ranked fifth.

Skyline was second in the 5A rankings behind reigning state champion Bishop Kelly, which was a unanimous pick. Hillcrest, which reached the state title game a year ago, placed fourth in the poll.

Teton, which reached the 3A title game last season, was tabbed fifth in 4A.

Perennial power West Side topped the 3A rankings, with North Fremont and Aberdeen ranking third and fourth, respectively.

Defending state champion Butte County is No. 2 in the 2A rankings behind Kendrick, while Rockland was slated No. 2 behind Dietrich in 1A.

State Media Poll: preseason

CLASS 6A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Coeur d’Alene (5) 9-3 38

2. Rocky Mountain (1) 7-4 30

t-3. Eagle (2) 10-1 27

t-3. Rigby (1) 6-5 27

5. Highland 11-1 8

Others receiving votes: Meridian (4) and Owyhee (1).

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 13-0 45

2. Skyline 8-4 32

3. Sandpoint 7-4 16

4. Hillcrest 12-1 13

5. Skyview 7-4 12

Others receiving votes: Lewiston (7), Minico (5), Pocatello (4) and Twin Falls (1).

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Sugar-Salem (9) 11-0 45

2. Homedale 10-1 35

t-3. Kimberly 10-1 21

t-3. Weiser 10-2 21

5. Teton 10-2 10

Others receiving votes: Timberlake (2) and Buhl (1).

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. West Side (7) 9-2 39

2. Declo (2) 11-1 33

3. North Fremont 8-2 26

4. Aberdeen 6-4 15

5. Nampa Christian 6-3 9

Others receiving votes: Firth (8), Melba (3) and Grangeville (2).

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Kendrick (6) 10-0 38

2. Butte County (2) 11-1 34

3. Oakley 9-2 28

4. Valley (1) 6-5 15

5. Grace 7-4 14

Others receiving votes: Logos (3), Notus (2) and Kamiah (1).

CLASS 1A

Team (1st-place votes) 2023 Pts

1. Dietrich (9) 6-4 45

2. Rockland 8-3 29

3. Garden Valley 7-4 24

4. Tri-Valley 7-3 15

5. Carey 3-6 12

Others receiving votes: Camas County (6) and Council (4).

Voters:

Adam Engel, Times-News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Mark Nelke, Coeur d’Alene Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.