Rexburg woman continues quest for Olympic gold Thursday morning - with her family in attendance - East Idaho News

SAINT-DENIS, France — Rexburg native Chari Hawkins and her fellow heptathlon competitors will take center stage at Stade de France on Thursday. But Hawkins’ immediate family will not be holding a watch party in Idaho because they will be there in person rooting on the 2022 National Indoor Champion.

Hawkins, a graduate of Madison High School and Utah State University, is competing in her first Olympics. She finished 12th in the 2023 World Championships, then qualified for the Olympics by finishing second at the U.S. Olympic Trials in June.

Her father, Bill Hawkins, a longtime basketball coach at Rigby and Madison high schools, said most of the Hawkins family arrived in Paris early Monday morning, with more due to arrive Tuesday. He said the entire family is excited to be part of the Olympic experience, and root for Chari.

“We’re all so excited, it’s all really cool,” he told EastIdahoNews.com over the phone from his hotel room in Paris.

The heptathlon is a seven-skill track event. The Olympic competition begins at 2:05 a.m. in Idaho — 10:05 a.m. in Paris — with the 100 meter hurdles. The high jump, shot put and 200 meter sprint will follow Thursday, with the long jump, javelin and 800 meter race to conclude the event Friday.

Competitors will be rewarded points based on their finish in each event. Chari achieved a personal best score of 6,456 points during the U.S. Olympic trials. That total would have placed her 6th at the 2021 Tokyo games.

Bill told EastIdahoNews.com his daughter has been training with the U.S. team coaches, but her personal coach also arrived this week.

Seeing Chari prepare for sports’ biggest stage and to compete against the very best her sport has been amazing for the Hawkins family. And being there, seeing so many people enjoying so many sporting events, is “pretty cool to be a part of,” Bill said.

Since they are there, the Hawkins family is looking forward to taking in more than just the heptathlon. They plan to watching the U.S. women’s indoor volleyball team take on Poland in the quarterfinals Tuesday. There is one ticket Bill said he is hoping to score, but is not overly optimistic.

“Boy, I’d like to go see that USA men’s basketball team. Of course, who doesn’t want to,” he said.

There has also been discussion amongst the family of taking in some of the more niche sports, like badminton.

But, on Thursday, the entirety of the Rexburg family’s attention will be on Chari and her quest for an Olympic medal.