Bengals get first win of 2024 in dominant fashion - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals enjoyed a one-sided victory in the first game of the Kobe Tracy era Saturday.

Tracy was named the full-time starting quarterback earlier this week by head coach Cody Hawkins, who has, in the past, gone with a rotation under center.

The Chubbuck native and Highland High School grad completed 28-of-42 attempts for 343 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Bengals (1-1) to a 50-10 victory over DII Western Oregon (0-1) at the ICCU Dome.

The Bengals got the offense started early, scoring a touchdown on their second possession of the day — on a 41-yard pass from Tracy to Ian Duarte.

The duo — and Bengal offense — was just getting started. ISU scored 10 more in the first quarter, including a second touchdown pass from Tracy to Duarte.

Duarte finished the afternoon with game-highs in receptions (9), yards (123) and touchdowns (2).

While the offense was busy moving and scoring, the Bengal defense and special teams units were doing the the same.

ISU scored on a blocked punt in the second quarter and a fumble return in the third.

The Western Oregon Wolves put three points on the board in the closing seconds of the first half — to head into the break down 34-3. They got into the endzone for the first time with 4:23 left in the game.

ISU’s special teams also got a boost from placekicker Gabe Panikowski, who made all three of his field goal attempts, including a 51-yarder. In what was a very busy day for him, though, the junior kickers missed an extra point early in the fourth quarter.

Hawkins will no doubt like to see Tracy be more protective of the ball. The senior threw a pair of interceptions, including a third-quarter back-shoulder fade to the front pylon that was both late and off-target. Those mistakes will loom much larger against a tougher opponent, but for Tracy and the Bengals Saturday, even against the DII opponent, the positives far outweighed the negatives.

The Bengals will be back at it next week when they go to North Dakota to face the Fighting Hawks (1-1).