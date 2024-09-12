Game of the Week Preview: Rigby opens home schedule against state champ Bishop Kelly - East Idaho News

GAME OF THE WEEK

Bishop Kelly at Rigby, Friday, 7 p.m.

This is an interesting matchup as the Trojans, a traditional 6A (formerly 5A) power, host current 5A No. 1 Bishop Kelly, the defending (former) 4A state champion.

Rigby coach Armando Gonzalez likes to put together a tough early-season schedule so the team will be well-tested heading into conference play.

After a season-opening loss at former 6A No. 1 Coeur d’Alene, the Trojans have road wins over Wasatch (UT) and Moses Lake (WA).

They’ve put up 95 points in the two wins and appear to have what was expected to be a solid offense behind first-year starter Jake Flowers at quarterback.

Keys to the game: Bishop Kelly has wins over Bonneville and Minico. The Knights lost a lot of talent off of last year’s title team, but the defensive front seven has experience.

Rigby always plays well at home and its opener should be a good gauge going forward. The matchup to watch should be how the Trojan offensive line handles the Knights’ defense. If Flowers and running back Amani Morel break through, then the home team should be celebrating at the end.