Local soccer coach gearing up to compete in Berlin Marathon - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – After getting hit by a car last year and spending months in recovery, Rob Field is getting ready to participate in the Berlin Marathon.

The 33-year-old assistant soccer coach at Hillcrest High School recently qualified to run in one of the world’s prestigious races, which is happening Sept. 29. In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Field says he’s excited to participate in his second marathon since his injury.

“I’m a little nervous, but mostly just excited for the experience,” Field says.

Field completed the New York Marathon in 2 hours and 51 minutes last November. A few weeks after getting home, he was hit by a car late one night while on his way home from work.

“I was just trying to get things graded and prepped for the next day, so I left a little late. It was dark. Somebody didn’t see me and I got (side-swiped on my legs),” Field recalls.

When it happened, the first thing that entered his mind was, ‘Oh no, I’m not going to be able to run.'”

Field starting running about six years ago and it’s an important part of his life. He loves it for the physical and mental conditioning it provides.

The thought of not being able to run again was devastating.

But miraculously, after going to the doctor and taking a few X-rays, Field learned neither of his legs were broken. He had severe muscle strain from the hips down, which made it extremely painful to walk or run.

“We did a Thanksgiving Fun Run and I came in dead last. Even my two-year-old son beat me,” says Field. “I was just hobbling along.”

Over the next three months, he was in full recovery mode, which meant staying off his feet as much as possible.

Jogging for the first time was like completely starting over. All the endurance he’d built up for years was gone, and Field felt defeated.

“It was super humbling because I had to start all over again. But I just kept at it and I worked hard,” says Field.

Earlier this summer, he ran in the Utah Valley Marathon and got his fastest time ever.

“I ran it in 2 hours and 39 minutes,” Field says. “I came in sixth place. It was quite the experience to go from the slowest I’ve ever been to the fastest I’ve ever been.”

Rob Field running in the Utah Valley Marathon | Courtesy Aubrey Field

New York and Berlin are two of the six major world marathons. The others include Tokyo, Boston, London and Chicago. The only one Field hasn’t qualified for is the Tokyo Marathon and that’s his next running goal.

He never imagined he’d be traveling the world to go run, but he’s grateful for the ability to do it.

“I encourage everyone to follow their goals and dreams. You never know where it will take you,” he says.