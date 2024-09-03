North Fremont's Johnston running for more individual, team titles - East Idaho News

ASHTON — Blue state championship trophies are hard to come by. Any athlete or coach who has competed in Idaho knows the challenge, the struggle, and for the lucky few, the exhilaration of proudly hoisting that trophy at the end of the season.

North Fremont runner Corbin Johnston has celebrated a cross country team championship twice in the past three seasons. This year he’s competing for a third straight individual title.

Pressure or motivation?

“As a freshman I didn’t have much pressure … now there is that pressure,” Johnston said of his quest for a third consecutive state title.

Johnston finished third at state his freshman year, but has been unbeatable at the state championships since, clocking a personal-best 15:21.3 as a sophomore and breaking 16 minutes again last year with a 2A title, with a time of 15:52.8. He followed that up with a 15:49.3 at the NXR Northwest Regional Championships.

Finishing in under 16 minutes in the 5K is the goal and should keep Johnston as the runner to beat within the 3A classification.

“Definitely focusing on times,” he said. “Last year I broke 16 twice, so I’m wanting to do that more.”

Johnston’s last two races last year were sub-16. In last week’s Madison Dash, the first meet of the year, he clocked 15:55.9 to finish second to Teton’s Zane Lindquist, who’s finished third and fifth, respectively, at the last two 3A state meets.

With senior year comes more expectations. While talking about his individual goals and motivation, the subject turned to the Huskies team, which returns its core group of runners and should be in contention for a run at a second straight team title.

“You just have to love what you do,” Johnston said. “I’m super good friends with my teammates, and we all work hard to be able to do well as a team. It’s so fun with the team. It’s a hard sport so to share it with other people is good.”

There’s also a deep family influence for Johnston, who’s been running competitively since fifth grade. Holly Johnston, Corbin’s mother, is the team’s coach. And his older siblings Asher, Brayleigh and Zack also ran.

“It always gave me something to reach for,” Corbin said of the family competition. … “I always had the motivation to do the best I can because my mom’s there, but also for myself. I want to push myself to be the best.”

And just like that, it’s senior season and the run for another title is underway.

“It doesn’t really feel real to be a senior,” Johnston said. “The years have gone by so fast. It’s been super fun but it’s sad to think high school is almost over. I’m just excited for the season.”