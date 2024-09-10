Prep football: Shakeup in 6A state poll, Highland surges to No. 2 - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Coeur d’Alene’s loss to Lewiston wrecked some havoc in this week’s 6A state media football poll.

Rocky Mountain moved into the top spot while CdA dropped from No. 1 to No. 4. Highland, off to a 3-0 start, moved up two spots to No. 2 and Madison, also 3-0, entered the poll for the first time this season at No. 5. Rigby, despite winning its last two games, dropped out of the top five.

Sugar-Salem in 4A and West Side in 3A continue to hold the top spots in their respective classifications.

Skyline is still second in the 5A poll behind Bishop Kelly.

In 3A, Aberdeen jumped two spots to No. 2 after knocking off previous No. 2 Declo.

Eight-man teams Butte County and Rockland continue at No. 2 in the 2A and 1A rankings, respectively.

State Media Poll

Week 3

CLASS 6A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Rocky Mountain (9) 2-0 49 2

2. Highland 3-0 30 4

3. Eagle (1) 1-1 28 3

4. Coeur d’Alene 2-1 18 1

5. Madison 3-0 10 —

Others receiving votes: Rigby 7, Meridian 3, Owyhee 3, Post Falls 2.

CLASS 5A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Bishop Kelly (9) 2-0 49 1

2. Skyline (1) 1-1 33 2

t-3. Sandpoint 2-1 19 3

t-3. Minico 2-1 19 4

5. Pocatello 2-0 13 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeland 7, Columbia 4, Lewiston 3, Hillcrest 2, Twin Falls 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Sugar-Salem (10) 3-0 50 1

2. Homedale 2-0 40 2

3. Fruitland 3-0 29 3

4. Buhl 2-0 16 4

5. Moscow 3-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Marsh Valley 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Gooding 1, Kimberly 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. West Side (10) 2-0 50 1

2. Aberdeen 2-0 37 4

3. North Fremont 2-0 28 3

4. Declo 2-1 22 2

5. Firth 2-1 7 5

Others receiving votes: Grangeville 4, Marsing 1, Ririe 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Kendrick (8) 2-0 48 1

2. Butte County (2) 3-0 42 2

3. Raft River 2-0 29 3

4. Logos 2-1 14 4

5. Kamiah 2-0 6 —

Others receiving votes: Grace 4, Valley 4, Hagerman 2, Potlatch 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs

1. Dietrich (9) 2-0 49 1

2. Rockland 1-1 36 2

3. Garden Valley 1-0 22 4

4. Carey (1) 1-1 21 3

5. Tri-Valley 2-0 9 5

Others receiving votes: Lakeside 7, Wallace 5, Council 1.

Voters: Brady Frederick, KTVB; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Max Oswald, Bonner County

Daily Bee; Adam Engel, Times-News; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene Press; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Kole Emplit, KMVT; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman.