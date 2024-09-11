Prep girls basketball: Skyline standout Shay Shippen commits to Columbia University - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — One of the state’s top basketball recruits has committed to the Ivy League.

Skyline’s Shay Shippen, a three-time, first-team All-State selection, committed to Columbia University this week, ending a years-long recruiting adventure.

Shippen, a prolific scorer and playmaker, said she received about 30 offers from various colleges across the country. She took unofficial visits to a lot of them, but made official visits to Columbia in New York, and Pepperdine in California.

The visit to Columbia in February sealed the deal.

“I just knew Columbia was the one and I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time or mine,” Shippen said of the recruiting process, adding there’s a sense of relief after finally making her announcement.

“It’s a little overwhelming,” she said. “I felt like all this weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”

Shippen has been playing basketball since around age 4, she said, and eventually playing at the collegiate level has always been a goal.

Columbia actually reached out prior to her freshman year in high school and Shippen said she’s been interested ever since.

“The culture there is different,” she said.

The Lions are two-time defending Ivy League champions and have players who have moved on to play professionally. That’s a history not lost on Shippen.

The Ivy League does not offer athletic scholarships but schools do provide grants to meet 100% of students’ needs. Shippen said her tuition and housing will be paid for.

“I’m just super grateful for everything,” she said.

Shippen averaged nearly 24 points per game last season, along with 12.9 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.6 steals.