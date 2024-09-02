Stone's car raffle a success for Madison High - East Idaho News

REXBURG – It was a pretty good Friday night for the Madison football team, Madison High School and Hilary Brizzee.

The Bobcats beat the Hillcrest Knights to improve to 2-0, but off the field, it was Brizzee who might have had more reason to celebrate.

The Rexburg resident won a 2023 Toyota Camry XSE in the annual car raffle sponsored by Stone’s Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram & Toyota.

The drawing took place at halftime of the game. Brizzee, who was at the stadium Thursday for her son’s soccer game, was not at Friday’s football game, but received the call that she’d won the car and arrived on campus by the third quarter.

Brizzee, who works in the women’s health field, is a graduate of Sugar-Salem High, but her husband and kids have all attended Madison High.

“We bought 26 or 27 tickets,” said Brizzee, who added she was thrilled to win the car and was happy to contribute to the annual fundraiser.

Stone’s said more than 30,000 tickets were sold within the community, resulting in more than $355,000 going to support the school and various programs. Every dollar raised goes to support the students, a press release noted.

“We are incredibly proud of the impact these raffles have had on our community,” Mitch Loveland, owner at Stone’s in Rexburg, said in a statement. “Every ticket sold represents a direct investment in the success of our students, funding a wide range of educational and athletic programs.”

The money raised through the raffle supports activities such as swimming, orchestra, debate, volleyball, basketball, and other athletic and academic groups within the school.

The number of tickets sold this year was a record for the raffle. In three years, the Stone’s car raffle has generated nearly a half million dollars.