Sugar-Salem, West Side remain atop state polls; CDA stays at 1 in 6A - East Idaho News

Sugar-Salem, West Side remain atop state polls; CDA stays at 1 in 6APublished at
FALLS — Sugar-Salem and West Side maintained their No. 1 rankings in this week’s state media football poll.
The Diggers, who received all 11 3A first-place votes, improved to 2-0 while the Pirates opened their season with a 33-19 win over Firth.
Highland and Rigby stayed at No. 4 and 5, respectively, in 6A following wins at the Rocky Mountain Rumble.
Despite a close loss in the Rocky Mountain Rumble, Skyline remained second in the 5A poll and received one first-place vote. Pocatello moved into the No. 5 spot following its win over Skyview.
In 3A, North Fremont opened its season with a win to remain No. 3, and Firth stayed at No. 5 following its loss to West Side.
Butte County and Rockland each stay at No. 2 in 2A and 1A, respectively.
State Media Poll Week 2
CLASS 6A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Points previous week
1. Coeur d’Alene (9) 2-0 56 1
2. Rocky Mountain (1) 1-0 42 2
3. Eagle (2) 1-0 35 3
4. Highland 2-0 24 4
5. Rigby 1-1 13 5
Others receiving votes: Madison 6, Meridian 2, Owyhee 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Bishop Kelly (10) 1-0 58 1
2. Skyline (1) 0-1 34 2
3. Sandpoint 2-0 32 t-3
4. Minico 2-0 26 5
5. Pocatello (1) 1-0 12 —
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 5, Lakeland 4, Blackfoot 3, Nampa 2, Twin Fals 2, Burley 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Sugar-Salem (11) 2-0 59 1
2. Homedale 2-0 44 2
3. Fruitland 2-0 34 4
4. Buhl 1-0 20 —
5. Moscow (1) 2-0 10 —
Others receiving votes: Weiser 6, Gooding 2, Marsh Valley 2, McCall-Donnelly 2, Teton 1.
CLASS 3A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. West Side (8) 1-0 55 1
2. Declo (4) 2-0 52 2
3. North Fremont 1-0 28 3
4. Aberdeen 1-0 24 4
5. Firth 1-1 11 5
Others receiving votes: Nampa Christian 4, Marsing 4, Grangeville 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Kendrick (9) 1-0 53 1
2. Butte County (3) 2-0 51 2
3. Raft River 1-0 24 —
4. Logos 1-1 20 5
5. Grace 1-1 14 3
Others receiving votes: Kamiah 9, Valley 4, Hagerman 3, Oakley 1, Potlatch 1.
CLASS 1A
Team (1st-place votes) W-L Pts Pvs
1. Dietrich (10) 1-0 53 1
2. Rockland 1-0 42 2
3. Carey (1) 1-0 25 5
4. Garden Valley 0-0 20 3
5. Tri-Valley 1-0 14 4
Others receiving votes: Lakeside (1) 9, Wallace 9, Council 5, North Gem 3.
Voters: Kole Emplit, KMVT; Max Oswald, Bonner County Daily Bee; Randy Isbelle, Lewiston Tribune; Brandon Baney, IdahoSports.com; Brady Frederick, KTVB; Mark Nelke, Coeur d'Alene
Press; Adam Engel, Times-News; Race Archibald, Idaho Press; Allan Steele, East Idaho News; Brandon Walton, Idaho State Journal; Michael Lycklama, Idaho Statesman; Kade Calvin, KPVI.