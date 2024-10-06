A homecoming romp: Jeanty stars in big-play offense, Boise State beats Utah State by 32 - East Idaho News

BOISE — Boise State’s first play from scrimmage Saturday was a handoff to Heisman Trophy contender — soon-to-be Heisman favorite? — Ashton Jeanty. You guessed it: The Aggies couldn’t tackle him, and 63 yards later he was in the end zone.

That big play foretold the kind of Saturday night it would be for the Broncos’ offense in their homecoming game at Albertsons Stadium.

Jeanty mostly toyed with the overwhelmed defense of Utah State, and his attention-getting dynamic ability opened up the field for the rest of the offense. The Broncos (4-1, 1-0 Mountain West) led 49-17 at the half after amassing 439 total yards, allowing Jeanty to take a seat for the second half, and wound up with a 62-30 victory.

The offense ended the night with spectacular numbers: 599 total yards, with 303 passing and 296 rushing; 27 first downs; an average of 8 yards per play; nine scoring drives with just two punts; and TD drives that covered 75, 75, 85 and 86 yards.

In addition to his first carry, Jeanty was responsible for another one-play scoring drive after the Aggies got a long touchdown pass to make it 14-10. He took a handoff from QB Maddux Madsen, shrugged off defensive end Gabe Peterson’s halfhearted tackle attempt and raced 75 yards for his second TD to make it 21-10 with 14:12 left in the second quarter.

That was Boise State’s sixth one-play scoring drive of the season, which leads all of college football. Jeanty rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries in the half. Then he was done for the night. And when the junior superstar wasn’t providing highlights — he now has 1,031 yards on the season and 16 touchdowns — other Broncos stepped up.

Madsen completed 21-of-25 passes for 266 yards, including three short TD throws in the first half. He connected with tight end Matt Lauter and receiver Prince Strachan on big 22-yard completions, and hit Chase Pendry with a 42-yard strike that set up Jeanty’s third score, this one from 6 yards out to end the Broncos’ fifth TD drive.

Madsen took a seat in the third quarter with Boise State comfortably ahead, and redshirt freshman Malachi Nelson took the snaps after that. Backup running back Jambres “Breezy” Dubar had a 22-yard run and also caught a pass that set up a first-and-goal while spelling Jeanty in the first half.

Dubar was one of nine different Broncos with a reception, as Madsen and Nelson spread the ball around effectively. Dubar finished with 65 yards rushing and a second-half touchdown, wide receiver Cam Camper caught five passes for 59 yards and a TD, and Austin Bolt had a pair of receiving scores, from 3 and 4 yards out.

Boise State also got a huge play from its special teams, with running back Dylan Riley taking a kickoff back 96 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter. Bolt also had a long kickoff return in the second half that set up a score.

The Broncos were a little inconsistent defensively and were victimized by big plays as well, with Utah State senior receiver Jalen Royals trying his best to match Jeanty’s explosiveness. Royals had eight catches for 200 yards in the first half, with touchdown receptions of 59 and 75 yards, and finished with nine catches for 211 yards.

The Aggies’ senior quarterback, 6-foot-5 Spencer Petras, completed 27-of-41 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns, and Utah State had 507 total yards. But it wasn’t nearly enough.

The Aggies (1-4, 0-1) trailed 55-17 before a couple of late touchdowns made the score a little more respectable.

The Broncos, who likely will move up a little more from their No. 21 ranking in the AP Top 25 poll, once again played without starting linemen Mason Randolph and Roger Carreon — in fact, head coach Spencer Danielson confirmed this week that Randolph, the team’s center, is out for the season.

Freshman running back Sire Gaines, junior receiver Chris Marshall, redshirt freshman tight end Matt Wagner and sixth-year cornerback Markel Reed also were out. Redshirt senior wide receiver Latrell Caples, who missed last week’s win over Washington State, was listed as a game-time decision, and he did play some, catching one pass for 14 yards in the half.

Its three-game homestand now over, Boise State is back on the road — well, back in the air — next week to play at Hawaii. Kickoff is 9 p.m. Mountain time Saturday.

The Broncos’ next home game is not until next month, when they host San Diego State on Friday, Nov. 1, at 6 p.m. That’s a result of their second bye week this season being sandwiched by a pair of away games.