Bengals best Sacramento State in overtime - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Idaho State University improved to 4-5 on the season with a 30-27 overtime victory at home against the Sacramento State Hornets Saturday.

The Bengals (4-5, 2-3) trailed early, but tied the Hornets (3-5, 1-3) early in the second quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Tracy to Christian Fredricksen. Following a shootout of a second quarter, which saw 35 combined points, the two teams went into halftime tied, 21-21.

Both offenses were limited in the second half, with the two teams exchanging field goals as the game went into an overtime period tied, 24-24.

After the ISU defense held Sacramento State to a field goal on the first possession, The Bengals sealed a win on a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kobe Tracy to wide receiver Jeff Weimer.

Fredricksen finished the afternoon with game highs in receptions (10), receiving yards (163) and receiving touchdowns (2). Weimer added 95 yards and a score on six catches, while Tracy threw for 296 and two scores but was intercepted three times.

The ISU defense’s struggles against the running game continued in the victory with two Hornet running backs eclipsing the 100-yard mark.

Curron Borders rushed for 145 yards, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver added 100 yards and a touchdown.

The Bengals will enjoy a bye week before heading to Weber State. They will face the Wildcats (3-5, 2-2) with a chance to move back to .500 on Nov. 9.