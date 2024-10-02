Bengals volleyball named Big Sky Conference Team of the Month as block continues to lead nation - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Entering conference play last week, the Idaho State Bengals boasted the nation’s leading block, and they have ridden that defensive effort to the top of the Big Sky Conference standings.

The ISU volleyball team, which is one of just six NCAA teams averaging more than three blocks per set, has been named the Big Sky Conference Team of the Month for September, besting not just other Big Sky volleyball teams but teams from all sports across the 10-school conference.

Last week, the Bengals finished their non-conference schedule with a record of 9-3, the school’s best mark since 2003. Following conference wins against Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado, ISU has posted its best overall start since 1987.

To say the team is off to a solid start would be an understatement. And it all begins with the block.

After recording 19 blocks combined between the two conference wins across eight sets — down a bit from their season average — ISU’s average blocks per set sits at 3.22, ahead of Oregon and Boston College, with 3.14 and 3.12, respectively.

Head coach Sean Carter said that the improvement on the block is something his team has worked hard to achieve.

“We certainly spend a lot of time on it — we’ve really been trying to be better at it,” he said.

Jaydin Watts (26) and Meline Robarge attempt a block during ISU’s game against Eastern Washington. | Courtesy photo

Sophomore middle blocker Marci Bell, who currently leads the team with 77 blocks, agreed with Carter, saying she and the rest of the front-line Bengals “definitely put in a lot of work” on their timing and preparation. The coach and player also agreed on the success of the team despite the team’s overall lack of height.

“Lucky for us, we all jump really high — that helps us out, even though we’re not that tall,” said the 6-foot 1-inch Bell.

Sophomore Jaydin Watts, who is listed at 6-foot 2-inches, is second on the team with 75 blocks. After her, the next four leading blockers on the Bengals roster are each under 6-foot, including setter Aliyah Sopoaga, who is listed at 5-foot 8-inches.

Carter called his team’s dominant at-net defense “almost fairytale land” due to that lack of height — especially when you consider that many of the nation’s leading blockers stand 6-foot 3-inches or taller.

“We’re certainly not leading the country because we are the biggest — we are really fast, we do have some very good jumpers,” Carter said.

Due to the scouting that puts the Bengal block in correct position, the athleticism of the blockers and effectiveness of their block as a whole, teams have begun adjusting their attack accordingly.

ISU was held to seven blocks when they opened their conference schedule at home against Eastern Washington, but that was not because the blockers weren’t there.

“We blocked a lot of balls tonight, but they covered a ton,” Watts said after the game.

“They did their homework,” Carter said, adding that Eastern Washington defenders “swarmed around really close to the hitter,” preparing to dig ISU blocks.

Carter expects, going forward, that opponents will adapt their attack to include defenses from blocking points. And though their numbers were slightly down against Northern Colorado Saturday — when they recorded 12 bocks winning in five sets, 3-2 — ISU topped a team many, including Carter, picked to win the conference before the season started.

This is shaping up to be a special season for Bengal volleyball. The block has led the way thus far, but clearly, it is not the only weapon ISU has.

Their game is at the friendly confines of Reed Gym, where the Bengals will host Montana State on Thursday at 7 p.m.