Blackfoot junior a multi-sport star who shines on the football field, basketball court, track - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT — Coming off a winless 2023 football season, Blackfoot High School brought in former Declo coach Josh Stewart to take over the program.

Before the season began, Stewart told EastIdahoNews.com that he expected his team to be competitive — and win games.

How?

As Stewart explained, he was going to rely on his team’s physicality to set the tone, and athleticism from a few players for the big plays necessary to win.

The Broncos (4-3, 2-2) are currently in third place in a tough 5A High Country Conference. And they have gotten there through the physicality of their defense, line play and and running game, with explosive plays from players like Dainian Martinez.

Martinez helped Blackfoot earn a decisive 45-29 at Idaho Falls Friday, logging his second kick return touchdown of the season. The speedy junior is not just a return man, he also plays wide receiver and takes on the task of matching up with the opposition’s top receiver at cornerback.

Because he is involved in all three phases of the game, Martinez said he takes it as a personal task to be a driving force during this turnaround season.

“I take a lot of pride in being one of the guys who comes out her and inspires my teammates to have that drive, to believe in themselves and believe that we have the skill — we have a good, solid team,” he said.

Dainian Martinez watches his team practice. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

During the springs, Martinez devotes his time to the track and field team, running the 100 meters sprint and 4×100 relay while competing in both high jump and long jump.

On the football field, Martinez gets to flash his sprinter speed while returning both kick offs and punts, and occasionally catching passes. And while he enjoys being the one with the ball in his hands, making plays, he takes his duties as corner very seriously.

“What it comes down to at the end of the game is, who has the better defense,” he said, adding that his play sets the tone for the defense. … “It’s a personal goal for me, stepping up to that challenge.”

The Broncos face Thunder Ridge at home Friday before closing the regular season at conference foe Shelley next week.

Martinez (9) in coverage on Hunter Cordell (81) during Blackfoot’s overtime victory at Pocatello in September. | Courtesy photo

When the football season is done, Martinez will move right into basketball season, where the Broncos are coming off a 12-5, 6-4 finish that saw them finish third in conference.

By the time that season is finished, Martinez will roll right into track, where he hopes to improve on what was a solid sophomore campaign. In fact, he is already doing some track training — and considering his personal goals for the spring.

“Last year, I ran an 11.5 (in the 100) and I definitely want to try to get under 11,” he said.”

Football teammate Jaiden Rodriquez has remained ahead of Martinez when the two race, Martinez said, and he would like to change that this season.

Running a sub-11-second 100 as a junior in high school would put Martinez on college radars — his current time is already better than six times posted in the Paris Olympics earlier this year. Martinez said that while the Olympics hasn’t been an aspiration, he has considered it.

“I could — it hasn’t been a dream necessarily, but obviously, if I had the opportunity, I would jump for it — I would take it and put my efforts into that,” he said.

What he has considered, though, is playing football and running track in college.

“That’s been my dream, ever since I was little,” he said.

He has been in conversations with coaches and scouts, and has attended some camps, but there is nothing serious now — in the middle of his junior football season.

“My dream school has always been Notre Dame,” he said.

Football, specifically, is the path Martinez wants to pursue, saying that it both his sport and his art.

“I love how (football players) can show what they can do, and how far they have come to obtain what they want in life,” he said. “They’re showing their passion for the sport and their drive to be better than you, better than anybody else. I think it’s amazing how people have that mindset — they have a goal that they want and they seize it. I love is so much — the love for this game.”