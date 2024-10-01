College recruiters in town as Spud Kings host 3-day Frozen Futures Winter Showcase - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS – This is a big week for junior hockey in Idaho Falls as the Spud Kings host the Frozen Futures Winter Showcase.

All six teams from the Mountain Division of the National Collegiate Development Conference will play over three days at the Mountain America Center beginning Wednesday.

The showcase offers an opportunity for college scouts to watch all the teams in the conference and evaluate players to potentially play at the college level.

According to the NCDC, the league had 212 NCAA commitments last season from 2023-24 players and alumni, including 73 that moved on to the NCAA Division I level.

Spud Kings general manager Erik Hudson said 32 scouts from across the country are expected for the three-day event.

All nine games are considered conference matchups and count toward the standings, and fans can purchase tickets just like any regular-season game.

Here is the schedule.

Wednesday

9:30 a.m. – Utah Outliers vs. Ogden Mustangs

2 p.m.– Pueblo Bulls vs. Rock Springs Grizzlies

7:05 p.m. – Idaho Falls Spud Kings vs. Casper Warbirds

Thursday

9:30 a.m. – Utah Outliers vs. Pueblo Bulls

2 p.m. – Ogden Mustangs vs. Casper Warbirds

7:05 p.m. – Idaho Falls Spud Kings vs. Rock Springs Grizzlies

Friday

9:30 a.m. – Casper Warbirds vs. Pueblo Bulls

2 p.m. – Rock Springs Grizzlies vs. Utah Outliers

7:05 p.m. – Idaho Falls Spud Kings vs. Ogden Mustangs

Check the Mountain America Center site at for tickets.

“The purpose of the showcase is to put our team on the ice in front of NCAA schools,” Hudson said, adding that teams have put together bios and lists of interests for players looking to play in college to help scouting.

Some Spud Kings players are still finishing high school (they work remotely), but Hudson said most NCAA Division I scouts like to get an early look at potential recruits. Older players would be eligible to commit or sign with programs.

Since all nine games are considered conference games, the end result is as vital as any regular-season matchup in the standings, where the Spud Kings are currently 4-0 and lead the Mountain Division with eight points.

Three games in three days will be challenging, but Hudson said there is a two-pronged objective.

“We’re going to do our best to accomplish two goals,” he said. “We’re going to do our best to put our best product on the ice to win a hockey game while also giving the opportunity to all of our players to showcase themselves.”