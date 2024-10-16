Pocatello rides stellar defensive effort to victory, advances to play Century - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — Riding a swarming defense to go with one first-half goal and a late barrage, the Pocatello Thunder beat the Preston Indians Tuesday to advance to the district finals in boys soccer.

The Thunder opened the scoring in the 31sth minute, when sophomore Kason Ryerson ran down a long pass and used a delicate header to put himself in position to find the net. Pocatello’s 1-0 lead held until late in the second half, despite an aggressive Preston attack that created numerous opportunities but no clean shots.

No matter how many times Preston got the ball into their attacking zone after the halftime break, one of the Thunder defenders was there to turn the attack away.

“The defense had a good day today,” said Pocatello head coach George Asboe, noting that there were some “mishaps” that created opportunities for Preston. But the defense, especially sophomore midfielder Emmett Smith, was able to recover to make “crucial stops.”

“I thought (Smith) was great tonight — quiet, was always in the right spot, got the ball out in time. He was a speed bump for Preston,” Asboe said.

Pocatello’s Korbyn Contreras (2) clears the ball during the first half as sophomore Emmett Smith (13) trails the play. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

Even when Preston turned up the heat in the second half, Pocatello was finding shots — and actually outshot Preston for the game, 19 to seven. Shots on goal were also in the Thunder’s favor, 12 to four.

For 73 minutes, though, all the attempts netted Pocatello just one goal. But things opened up late.

Preston battled hard for the equalizer but sent shots just wide three separate time. In the 55th minute, a Preston shot banged off the post. In the 71st, Preston put together two good attacks, missing connection on a crosser in the goalie box then, shortly thereafter, had a turnover on a mishandle, again in the box. In the 73rd minute, Preston sent another shot high, over the net.

Asboe said he made some offensive adjustments at half, and they finally took hold in the 74th minute, when Shayne Kennedy found the net.

On the counterattack answering a Preston push, Ryerson put a shot on goal, which was saved by Preston’s senior keeper Colter Titensor. Titensor, while knocking the shot away, was unable to secure it leaving a free ball in front of the empty net. Kennedy was the closest man to it and gave Pocatello much-needed insurance.

Five minutes later, Ryerson got his brace, beating Titensor. And seconds before the final buzzer sounded, Kennedy got his own brace, when Ryerson passed off his shot at a hat trick to set up his senior teammate.

Shayne Kennedy leads the Pocatello attack in the first half. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

“All the goals we scored tonight were nice,” Asboe said. … “They were nicely composed goals, but they were a long time coming.”

In a losing effort, Titensor made eight saves.

Colter Titensor makes a diving save in the first half while Pocatello captain Maddox Maldonado gives his teammates instructions. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoNews.com

With the win, the Thunder have earned the right to face cross-town rival Century, to whom they lost opening their district playoff run last week.

Asboe called the Diamondbacks a monkey on the back of Pocatello’s soccer program.

Century has won all three matchups between the two teams this season — 5-0, 5-2 and 2-1 — and have won eight straight since the Thunder last beat them on Oct. 13, 2022.

Asked what his team will need to do to earn a different result, Asboe said:

“We have to play our most mature game of the season.”

If Century wins Thursday, they will claim the 5A District V crown. If Pocatello wins, they will have to do it a second time Saturday because Century has yet to lose in the double-elimination tournament.

Asboe explained that Century is much more experience, being led by 10 seniors who have enjoyed successful district runs the past two years. He said that he understands this will be an uphill battle, but believes his team is ready for it.

“We have to play lights out, but we have to play together. They have the ability to, kind of, fragment us, and because of our youth we have a hard time holding it together when the chips are down,” Asboe added. … “They always have been (a monkey on our back). They have as much of a psychological toll on us they do anything else. … But it’s always a good day to slay a dragon.”