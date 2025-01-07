Utah State men's basketball moves into AP Top 25 rankings for first time this season - East Idaho News

LOGAN (KSL.com) — The Utah State men’s basketball team has started the 2024-25 season on a roll, unlike many before it, and national recognition finally arrived Monday.

The Aggies are ranked No. 25 in the latest Associated Press men’s basketball Top 25 poll, where they received 119 points.

Utah State is currently on a four-game winning streak. The most recent victory came against Fresno State on Saturday; before that, the team won three consecutive road games against Saint Mary’s, San Diego State and Nevada.

Aggies coach Jerrod Calhoun said last week that his team hasn’t gotten much respect throughout the season despite beating formidable opponents, and that the team’s body of work “is as good as anybody in the country.”

Now, the rest of the country might begin to take notice.

Utah State plays on the road against San Jose State on Tuesday at 8 p.m. MST.

Men’s AP Top 25

Jan. 6

Rank Team Conference Record Points

1 Tennessee SEC 14-0 1484 (45)

2 Auburn SEC 13-1 1453 (15)

3 Iowa State Big 12 12-1 1369

4 Duke ACC 12-2 1309

5 Alabama SEC 12-2 1260

6 Kentucky SEC 12-2 1154

7 Marquette Big East 13-2 1134

8 Florida SEC 13-1 1045

9 UConn Big East 12-3 964

10 Texas A&M SEC 12-2 924

11 Kansas Big 12 10-3 809

12 Houston Big 12 10-3 768

13 Illinois Big Ten 11-3 693

14 Mississippi State SEC 13-1 690

15 Oregon Big Ten 13-2 624

16 Michigan State Big Ten 12-2 616

17 Oklahoma SEC 13-1 553

18 Gonzaga WCC 12-4 469

19 Memphis AAC 12-3 384

20 Purdue Big Ten 11-4 374

21 West Virginia Big 12 11-2 277

22 UCLA Big Ten 11-3 234

23 Ole Miss SEC 12-2 219

24 Michigan Big Ten 11-3 160

25 Utah State MWC 14-1 119

Receiving votes: Pittsburgh 91, Arkansas 62, Nebraska 62, Baylor 32, Wisconsin 31, St. John’s 27, San Diego St. 26, Cincinnati 22, Clemson 19, Maryland 7, Georgia 6, St. Bonaventure 6, Texas Tech 6, Indiana 6, Missouri 5, Arizona 3, Dayton 1, Georgetown 1, Vanderbilt 1, Xavier 1.