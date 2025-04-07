A new RB, recovering WR and a pick-6: What to know from Boise State’s spring scrimmage - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State football held its first closed spring scrimmage at Albertsons Stadium on Saturday morning. The Broncos began spring practices on March 10 and will have one more closed scrimmage next weekend before the April 19 spring game, which is open to the public and free to attend.

Saturday’s scrimmage gave the Boise State coaching staff its first look at the 2025 team in a game scenario.

Here are some of the notables.

Two running backs don’t participate Redshirt freshman Sire Gaines and junior Jambres Dubar are expected to be two of Boise State’s top running backs in 2025, but neither participated in the scrimmage. Both players suffered injuries last season that kept them off the field much of the time. Gaines appeared in just three games; Dubar made seven appearances.

Both are expected to be healthy for 2025, and Dubar said this past week that they both have a goal of reaching 1,000 rushing yards. Sixth-year running back Malik Sherrod, a transfer from Fresno State, impressed the coaching staff Saturday.

“When I think about Malik, I think explosive. He’s lightning in a bottle,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson told media members after the scrimmage. “He had a couple of big-time runs today, and that’s just who he is. He can catch the ball in the backfield, he’s an explosive runner. He’s going to be one of our top returners as well.”

Chris Marshall had limited participation Redshirt junior wide receiver Chris Marshall arrived at Boise State in 2024 with high expectations, having come out of high school as a five-star recruit and played six games at Texas A&M as a freshman. He spent his sophomore season at Kilgore Community College in Texas before transferring to Boise State for his junior year. But injuries limited him to just three receptions in four games in 2024.

“He’s motivated,” Danielson said. “He’s had a really good spring to this point.” Danielson said Marshall is still dealing with a soft tissue injury, which led to limited participation Saturday.

“It’s a constant battle to get his body where it is,” Danielson said. “But I’ll tell you what. I am extremely proud of how he’s done through three practices. So he’s not where we need him yet. But I really like the trajectory he is on.”

Defensive leaders immediately impress Boise State has lost a lot of leadership on defense. The Broncos lost multiple players to graduation, including Ahmed Hassanein and Alexander Teubner.

They lost linebacker Andrew Simpson and lineman Braxton Fely to the transfer portal. But Danielson is already seeing new leaders emerge, and two of them made big plays Saturday.

Junior defensive back Ty Benefield pulled in an interception and redshirt junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan had a pick-6. Virgin-Morgan’s pick-6 came on a fourth-and-1 after he popped out of the line of scrimmage and dropped into the flat, picking off the ball and taking it all the way down the sideline.

“Ty Benefield and Jayden Virgin-Morgan were huge parts of our defense last year,” Danielson said. “And seeing them take that next step, first off as players, but then even taking another step as leaders, they’re stepping into those roles in a major way. Both those young men love this football team.”

A new look at defensive tackle Fans have become accustomed to seeing Fely at defensive tackle; he’s started all 42 games for Boise State since arriving as a freshman in 2022. But with Fely’s announcement last week that he’s hitting the transfer portal, the coaching staff is searching for his replacement. Danielson said redshirt freshmen Michael Madrie and Lopez Sanusi, as well as redshirt junior David Latu, a transfer from BYU, have all impressed so far in the spring. But Danielson also said they’ll continue to recruit for the position.

“There’s really good competition in that room,” Danielson said. “Are we going to continue to recruit to go and find somebody? Absolutely. And that’s at multiple positions, to make sure we are bringing the right fit for this team.”