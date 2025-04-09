Bengal football scheduled unveiled, including Sept. 20 home opener - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The 2025 Idaho State University football season will begin on Aug. 30, at Southern Utah.

The Bengals, who finished the 2024 season with a 5-7 overall record (3-5 in conference), will open their season with three consecutive road games, according to the official schedule released by the Big Sky Conference Tuesday.

Roll out the 2025 schedules… First up, @BengalGridiron ? pic.twitter.com/Ow1XTvZLYS — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) April 8, 2025

After visiting the Thunderbirds, ISU will play back-to-back games at Mountain West opponents — the New Mexico Lobos on Sept. 6, then the UNLV Rebels on Sept. 13.

Following the three roadies, the Bengals will finally return to the ICCU Dome on Sept. 20, to face the Lincoln University (Calif.) Oaklanders to open home play. Conference play will begin for the Bengals the following week, at Northern Colorado.

The last of five home games will be played against Weber State on Nov. 15. This season’s installment of the “Battle of the Domes” game between Idaho and Idaho State — for the coveted Potato State Trophy — will be played in Moscow on Nov. 22.