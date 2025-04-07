THROUGH THE LENS: Spud Kings advance to Mountain Division Finals; high school softball, baseball seasons in full swing - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — A busy week of sports was dominated by the Spud Kings. Idaho Fall’s junior hockey team beat the Pueblo Bulls in the first round of the National Collegiate Development Conference Mountain Division playoffs.

The first week of April also saw the Marsh Valley baseball team remain undefeated, with a pair of high-scoring victories, over Minico and Preston. And Sugar-Salem scored wins over Thunder Ridge and Challis-Mackay to remain atop the 4A Mountain River Conference standings.

The Highland Rams bested the rival Pocatello Thunder on the softball field. But the Thunder bounced back with a pair of wins, over Burley and Madison. Meanwhile, the Malad Dragons softball team rebounded from their first loss of the season, to Logan (UT), with a dominant win over Declo.

Here are the top pictures of the week.

Madison’s Taelie Jones is tagged out at third base by Pocatello’s Oakley Hirschi, Saturday, April 5, 2025, at OK Ward Park in Pocatello. The Thunder went on to win the game, 7-3.

Spud Kings forward DJ MacLeish (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring what would be the deciding goal in Idaho Falls’ 2-1 Game 5 victory over the Pueblo Bulls, Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Mountain America Center.

The Spud Kings’ DJ MacLeish scores the eventual game-winning goal in Game 5 against Pueblo.

Highland’s Reece Bybee forces out Pocatello’s Oakley Hirschi at second base during the Rams’ 2-1 victory over the Thunder, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.