 THROUGH THE LENS: Spud Kings advance to Mountain Division Finals; high school softball, baseball seasons in full swing - East Idaho News
Softball

Fri

Soda Springs

9

@Firth

17

Softball

Fri

Pocatello

10

@Burley

0

Softball

Fri

Marsh Valley

6

@Preston

10

Softball

Fri

Madison

8

@Skyline

3

Softball

Fri

Hillcrest

7

@Highland

10

Softball

Fri

Bonneville

6

@Blackfoot

15

Softball

Fri

South Fremont

0

@Kimberly

10

Softball

Fri

Sugar-Salem

7

@North Fremont

9

Through the lens

THROUGH THE LENS: Spud Kings advance to Mountain Division Finals; high school softball, baseball seasons in full swing

  Published at  | Updated at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Spud Kings
The Idaho Falls Spud Kings celebrate their Game 5 win, Thursday, April 3, 2025, at Mountain America Center. The Spud Kings beat the Pueblo Bulls, 2-1, in the deciding game of the best-of-five series to clinch a spot in the NCDC Mountain Division Finals. | Courtesy Photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EASTERN IDAHO — A busy week of sports was dominated by the Spud Kings. Idaho Fall’s junior hockey team beat the Pueblo Bulls in the first round of the National Collegiate Development Conference Mountain Division playoffs.

The first week of April also saw the Marsh Valley baseball team remain undefeated, with a pair of high-scoring victories, over Minico and Preston. And Sugar-Salem scored wins over Thunder Ridge and Challis-Mackay to remain atop the 4A Mountain River Conference standings.

The Highland Rams bested the rival Pocatello Thunder on the softball field. But the Thunder bounced back with a pair of wins, over Burley and Madison. Meanwhile, the Malad Dragons softball team rebounded from their first loss of the season, to Logan (UT), with a dominant win over Declo.

Here are the top pictures of the week.

Madison, Pocatello softball
Madison’s Taelie Jones is tagged out at third base by Pocatello’s Oakley Hirschi, Saturday, April 5, 2025, at OK Ward Park in Pocatello. The Thunder went on to win the game, 7-3.

Spud Kings
Spud Kings forward DJ MacLeish (15) is congratulated by teammates after scoring what would be the deciding goal in Idaho Falls’ 2-1 Game 5 victory over the Pueblo Bulls, Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Mountain America Center.

The Spud Kings' DJ MacLeish unloads for the eventual game-winning goal in Game 5 against Pueblo. -courtesy photo
The Spud Kings’ DJ MacLeish scores the eventual game-winning goal in Game 5 against Pueblo.

Pocatello Highland softball
Highland’s Reece Bybee forces out Pocatello’s Oakley Hirschi at second base during the Rams’ 2-1 victory over the Thunder, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at OK Ward Park in Pocatello.

Pocatello softball
Pocatello’s Taylee Rogers connect with the ball during the Thunder’s loss to Highland at OK Ward Park

SUBMIT A CORRECTION