 4 eastern Idaho softball players earn All-State designation - East Idaho News
4 eastern Idaho softball players earn All-State designation

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Blackfoot softball, Brianna Reynolds
Blackfoot High School junior Brianna Reynolds pitches during the 5A Softball State Championships. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
EASTERN IDAHO — Century High School senior pitcher Ally Evans put the finishing touches on an incredible high school career this year, recording her 500th strikeout while holding opponents to a .196 batting average.

For her continued success on the mound, Evans was named to the 5A softball All-State First-Team, joining Blackfoot’s Brianna Reynolds, Pocatello’s Charlie Naylor and Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst.

Century softball, Ally Evans (6) 500th strikeout
Century’s Ally Evans (6) celebrates her 500th career strikeout with teammates. | Courtesy photo

All-State selections, which were published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 5A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year
P/1B: Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly senior

Coach of the Year
Jesse Roehl, Lewiston

First-Team All-State
3B/P: Jenna Barney, Lewiston senior
CF/P: Molly Hodge, Twin Falls senior
P/CF: Makinzie Nelson, Wood River senior
P/LF: Gracie Longhurst, Bonneville sophomore
2B: Abbie Eggleston, Vallivue sophomore
P/1B: Charlie Naylor, Pocatello junior
C/1B: Kenadi Whitlow, Middleton sophomore
3B/LF: Grace Chambers, Skyview sophomore
P/1B: Brianna Reynolds, Blackfoot junior
P/SS: Ady Olmos, Burley freshman
P: Ally Evans, Century senior

