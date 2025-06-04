4 eastern Idaho softball players earn All-State designation - East Idaho News

4 eastern Idaho softball players earn All-State designationPublished at
EASTERN IDAHO — Century High School senior pitcher Ally Evans put the finishing touches on an incredible high school career this year, recording her 500th strikeout while holding opponents to a .196 batting average.
For her continued success on the mound, Evans was named to the 5A softball All-State First-Team, joining Blackfoot’s Brianna Reynolds, Pocatello’s Charlie Naylor and Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst.
All-State selections, which were published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.
Here are the 5A softball All-State selections:
Player of the Year
P/1B: Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly senior
Coach of the Year
Jesse Roehl, Lewiston
First-Team All-State
3B/P: Jenna Barney, Lewiston senior
CF/P: Molly Hodge, Twin Falls senior
P/CF: Makinzie Nelson, Wood River senior
P/LF: Gracie Longhurst, Bonneville sophomore
2B: Abbie Eggleston, Vallivue sophomore
P/1B: Charlie Naylor, Pocatello junior
C/1B: Kenadi Whitlow, Middleton sophomore
3B/LF: Grace Chambers, Skyview sophomore
P/1B: Brianna Reynolds, Blackfoot junior
P/SS: Ady Olmos, Burley freshman
P: Ally Evans, Century senior