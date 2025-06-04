4 eastern Idaho softball players earn All-State designation - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Century High School senior pitcher Ally Evans put the finishing touches on an incredible high school career this year, recording her 500th strikeout while holding opponents to a .196 batting average.

For her continued success on the mound, Evans was named to the 5A softball All-State First-Team, joining Blackfoot’s Brianna Reynolds, Pocatello’s Charlie Naylor and Bonneville’s Gracie Longhurst.

Century’s Ally Evans (6) celebrates her 500th career strikeout with teammates. | Courtesy photo

All-State selections, which were published by the Idaho Statesman, are voted on by the classification’s coaches.

Here are the 5A softball All-State selections:

Player of the Year

P/1B: Lauren Fettic, Bishop Kelly senior

Coach of the Year

Jesse Roehl, Lewiston

First-Team All-State

3B/P: Jenna Barney, Lewiston senior

CF/P: Molly Hodge, Twin Falls senior

P/CF: Makinzie Nelson, Wood River senior

P/LF: Gracie Longhurst, Bonneville sophomore

2B: Abbie Eggleston, Vallivue sophomore

P/1B: Charlie Naylor, Pocatello junior

C/1B: Kenadi Whitlow, Middleton sophomore

3B/LF: Grace Chambers, Skyview sophomore

P/1B: Brianna Reynolds, Blackfoot junior

P/SS: Ady Olmos, Burley freshman

P: Ally Evans, Century senior