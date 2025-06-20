Losing skid slides to 4 games as Chukars fall to fourth place in PBL - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars could not overcome a rough first inning, losing to the Ogden Raptors at Melaleuca Field for the third time in as many days. Idaho Falls’ season-long losing streak now stands at four games.

The Chukars (17-9) trailed four batters into the game as starter Garrett Van Deventer had to search for the game’s first out. Six first-inning Ogden runs coupled with a line drive off his leg knocked Van Deventer (L, 2-3) from the game after just 1 inning of work.

Reliever Alejandro Espinoza kept Idaho Falls in the game, holding the Raptors (14-13) three runs in his 4 innings of work, but the Chukar offense was not able to solve Ogden’s sidearming starter Shane Gustafson (W, 2-0). The right-hander held the home club to six hits and two runs across 5 innings.

Gabriel Vasquez hit the Chukars’ lone home run (3), a seventh-inning solo shot.

Trevor Rogers, Spencer Rich and Chase Hanson recorded two hits apiece as Idaho Falls created rallies all evening but could never come up with the big hit — which has been among the team’s shortcomings during its current skid.

The Chukars will look to stop that slide Friday night, when they face the Raptors for the fourth game of a six-game set. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

1. Missoula PaddleHeads (19-8)

2. Rocky Mountain Vibes (18-8)

3. Oakland Ballers (18-9)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (17-9)

5. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (16-10)

6. Boise Hawks (16-11)

7. Ogden Raptors (14-13)

8. Billings Mustangs (12-15)

9. Glacier Range Riders (11-16)

10. Grand Junction Jackalopes (10-16)

11. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-20)

12. Great Falls Voyagers (3-24)