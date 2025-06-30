Pappas powers Chukars to finale victory - East Idaho News

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The homer-happy Chukars got their most prolific individual power display of the season Sunday from Johnny Pappas, resulting in a 15-13.

The catcher slugged three homers and tallied a season-best five RBIs as the Chukars (24-12) downed the Jackalopes (14-21) at Suplizio Field.

Starter Connor Harrison had his own struggles with the long ball, serving up five Jackalope homers. The Chukars answered with six — with Jacob Jablonski (4), Simon Baumgardt (11) and Gabriel Vasquez (7) adding one apiece to go with Pappas’ three-homer performance (7).

Harrison (W, 5-2) was tagged with 11 hits and 10 runs in his 5 innings of work, but departed with a 12-10 lead.

Three Idaho Falls relievers, including Steven Ordorica (Sv, 1), did just enough to seal a series finale victory and a 5-2 series win.

Pappas’ five RBIs out of the lead-off spot were a game-high. Vasquez added four RBIs,

Jablonski, after missing six games due to injury, returned to the field in Grand Junction and finished the series going 4-of-9 (.444), with two homers and six RBIs in three games played.

The Chukars will return home for a three-game set with the Ogden Raptors (20-15), beginning Tuesday.

Current PBL standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (25-10)

T1. Oakland Ballers

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (22-11)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (23-12)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-12)

T6. Boise Hawks (20-15)

T6. Ogden Raptors (20-15)

T8. Billings Mustangs (14-21)

T8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (14-21)

10. Glacier Range Riders (12-23)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (7-29)

12. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-29)