 Pappas powers Chukars to finale victory - East Idaho News
Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

16

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

14

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

4

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

22

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

14

Chukars

Jun 22

Ogden Raptors

21

@Idaho Falls Chukars

8

Chukars

Jun 21

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

27

Chukars

Jun 20

Ogden Raptors

6

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Jun 19

Ogden Raptors

13

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars baseball

Pappas powers Chukars to finale victory

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

chukars, Johnny Pappas
Chukars catcher Johnny Pappas bats during a recent home game. Pappas homered three times in the Chukars’ win at Grand Junction, Sunday. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The homer-happy Chukars got their most prolific individual power display of the season Sunday from Johnny Pappas, resulting in a 15-13.

The catcher slugged three homers and tallied a season-best five RBIs as the Chukars (24-12) downed the Jackalopes (14-21) at Suplizio Field.

Starter Connor Harrison had his own struggles with the long ball, serving up five Jackalope homers. The Chukars answered with six — with Jacob Jablonski (4), Simon Baumgardt (11) and Gabriel Vasquez (7) adding one apiece to go with Pappas’ three-homer performance (7).

Harrison (W, 5-2) was tagged with 11 hits and 10 runs in his 5 innings of work, but departed with a 12-10 lead.

Three Idaho Falls relievers, including Steven Ordorica (Sv, 1), did just enough to seal a series finale victory and a 5-2 series win.

Pappas’ five RBIs out of the lead-off spot were a game-high. Vasquez added four RBIs,

Jablonski, after missing six games due to injury, returned to the field in Grand Junction and finished the series going 4-of-9 (.444), with two homers and six RBIs in three games played.

The Chukars will return home for a three-game set with the Ogden Raptors (20-15), beginning Tuesday.

Current PBL standings
T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (25-10)
T1. Oakland Ballers
3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (22-11)
4. Idaho Falls Chukars (23-12)
5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (20-12)
T6. Boise Hawks (20-15)
T6. Ogden Raptors (20-15)
T8. Billings Mustangs (14-21)
T8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (14-21)
10. Glacier Range Riders (12-23)
11. Great Falls Voyagers (7-29)
12. Northern Colorado Owlz (5-29)

SUBMIT A CORRECTION