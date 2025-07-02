Chukars lose ground in playoff race, drop opener with Raptors - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars find themselves a full 3 games out of first place in the Pioneer Baseball League first-half standings following a loss to the Ogden Raptors at Melaleuca Field.

For the first time this season, a Gary Grosjean start did not yield a win for the Chukars (24-13), who fell to 2-5 in head-to-head matchups with the Raptors (21-16) following Tuesday’s 12-5 loss.

Grosjean (L, 7-1) was tagged with nine hits and nine runs in his 5 innings of work. Austyn Coleman and Jorge Romero held the line, holding Ogden to three runs over the final four frames, but the offense could not mount a serious threat.

Second baseman Garret Ostrander led the way for the Chukars out of the lead-off spot, posting team-highs in hits (3) and RBIs (2).

Simon Baumgardt and Spencer Rich continued their in-squad homer race, each going deep for the 12th time this season. And newly signed outfielder Calyn Halvorson recorded his first hit and RBI as a Chukar, doubling in a run in the second inning.

The Chukars and Raptors will be back at it for game two of the series Wednesday evening at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings

T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (27-10)

T1. Oakland Ballers (27-10)

3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (25-12)

4. Idaho Falls Chukars (24-13)

5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-15)

T6. Boise Hawks (21-16)

T6. Ogden Raptors (21-16)

8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-22)

9. Billings Mustangs (14-23)

10. Glacier Range Riders (13-24)

11. Great Falls Voyagers (7-30)

12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (6-30)