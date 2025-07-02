 Chukars lose ground in playoff race, drop opener with Raptors - East Idaho News
Chukars

Tue

Ogden Raptors

12

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

15

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

13

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

10

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

11

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

5

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

18

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

16

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Thu

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

3

Chukars

Jun 25

Idaho Falls Chukars

14

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

4

Chukars

Jun 24

Idaho Falls Chukars

22

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

14

Chukars baseball

Chukars lose ground in playoff race, drop opener with Raptors

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

chukars, Garret Ostrander
Idaho Falls Chukars second baseman Garret Ostrander in the field during a recent home game. Ostrander had team-highs in hits (3) and RBIs (2), Tuesday night. | Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Chukars find themselves a full 3 games out of first place in the Pioneer Baseball League first-half standings following a loss to the Ogden Raptors at Melaleuca Field.

For the first time this season, a Gary Grosjean start did not yield a win for the Chukars (24-13), who fell to 2-5 in head-to-head matchups with the Raptors (21-16) following Tuesday’s 12-5 loss.

Grosjean (L, 7-1) was tagged with nine hits and nine runs in his 5 innings of work. Austyn Coleman and Jorge Romero held the line, holding Ogden to three runs over the final four frames, but the offense could not mount a serious threat.

Second baseman Garret Ostrander led the way for the Chukars out of the lead-off spot, posting team-highs in hits (3) and RBIs (2).

Simon Baumgardt and Spencer Rich continued their in-squad homer race, each going deep for the 12th time this season. And newly signed outfielder Calyn Halvorson recorded his first hit and RBI as a Chukar, doubling in a run in the second inning.

The Chukars and Raptors will be back at it for game two of the series Wednesday evening at Melaleuca Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Current PBL standings
T1. Missoula PaddleHeads (27-10)
T1. Oakland Ballers (27-10)
3. Yuba-Sutter High Wheelers (25-12)
4. Idaho Falls Chukars (24-13)
5. Rocky Mountain Vibes (21-15)
T6. Boise Hawks (21-16)
T6. Ogden Raptors (21-16)
8. Grand Junction Jackalopes (15-22)
9. Billings Mustangs (14-23)
10. Glacier Range Riders (13-24)
11. Great Falls Voyagers (7-30)
12. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (6-30)

SUBMIT A CORRECTION