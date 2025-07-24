 Grays team up with local 'celebrities' to raise money for New Day - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Idaho Falls Chukars

3

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

7

Chukars

Tue

Idaho Falls Chukars

12

@Grand Junction Jackalopes

7

Chukars

Sun

Ogden Raptors

9

@Idaho Falls Chukars

10

Chukars

Sat

Ogden Raptors

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Fri

Ogden Raptors

11

@Idaho Falls Chukars

2

Chukars

Jul 17

Ogden Raptors

16

@Idaho Falls Chukars

12

Chukars

Jul 16

Ogden Raptors

3

@Idaho Falls Chukars

4

Chukars

Jul 16

Ogden Raptors

4

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Grays baseball

Grays team up with local ‘celebrities’ to raise money for New Day

  Published at
Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Grays owner Terry Fredrickson gets iced
Gate City Grays fans dump a bucket of ice on team owner Terry Fredrickson after winning a raffle to do so. The Grays held their annual charity day on Tuesday at Halliwell Park. | Courtesy photo
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays hosted their annual charity night at Halliwell Park on Tuesday. The event included games, raffles, “Reading in the Outfield” and, of course, the “celebrity” game, with the proceeds going to New Day Products and Resources.

New Day is a non-profit “community therapy program” assisting southeast Idaho residents with disabilities, according to the organization’s website.

The evening of fun kicked off at 6 p.m., with young fans taking to the field for Reading in the Outfield with their favorite Grays Players. The players read children’s books, then lined up for autographs. Finally, the children were allowed to run the bases before leaving the field to compete in their own side games, like cornhole and pitching speed competitions.

Grays players and young fans enjoy the Reading in the Outfield portion of the annual charity night.
Grays players read and chat with young fans. | Courtesy photo

Headlining the annual event, Grays players and coaches joined forces with local celebs, including coaches from the Idaho State University club baseball team and Highland High School baseball team, KPVI’s Misty Misty Inglet and Kade Calvin, and EastIdahoSports.com’s Kalama Hines.

The players and celebs formed two teams, with “The Grays” edging out “Gate City,” 7-6, after nine innings of play.

Kalama at the Grays "celebrity" game
East Idaho Sports’ Kalama Hines lines out to left field during the Grays charity softball game at Halliwell Park. | Courtesy photo

Watch Calvin’s wrap-up of the event at KPVI.com — here.

The Grays’ regular season comes to a close on July. Their final home game will see them host the Ogden Gunners at Halliwell Park on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION