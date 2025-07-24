Grays team up with local 'celebrities' to raise money for New Day - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Gate City Grays hosted their annual charity night at Halliwell Park on Tuesday. The event included games, raffles, “Reading in the Outfield” and, of course, the “celebrity” game, with the proceeds going to New Day Products and Resources.

New Day is a non-profit “community therapy program” assisting southeast Idaho residents with disabilities, according to the organization’s website.

The evening of fun kicked off at 6 p.m., with young fans taking to the field for Reading in the Outfield with their favorite Grays Players. The players read children’s books, then lined up for autographs. Finally, the children were allowed to run the bases before leaving the field to compete in their own side games, like cornhole and pitching speed competitions.

Grays players read and chat with young fans. | Courtesy photo

Headlining the annual event, Grays players and coaches joined forces with local celebs, including coaches from the Idaho State University club baseball team and Highland High School baseball team, KPVI’s Misty Misty Inglet and Kade Calvin, and EastIdahoSports.com’s Kalama Hines.

The players and celebs formed two teams, with “The Grays” edging out “Gate City,” 7-6, after nine innings of play.

East Idaho Sports’ Kalama Hines lines out to left field during the Grays charity softball game at Halliwell Park. | Courtesy photo

Watch Calvin’s wrap-up of the event at KPVI.com — here.

The Grays’ regular season comes to a close on July. Their final home game will see them host the Ogden Gunners at Halliwell Park on Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:30 p.m.