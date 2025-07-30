‘It’s my offense’: Boise State’s Madsen taking big steps to lead Broncos in 2025 - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Boise State quarterback Maddux Madsen is entering 2025 with some weighty expectations on his shoulders.

The redshirt junior began fall camp Monday as the Broncos’ undisputed QB1 for the first time in his career and was named the Mountain West Conference preseason offensive player of the year earlier this month.

But based on Monday morning’s performance, Madsen isn’t letting the pressure get to him. Participating in several throwing, 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills, Madsen barely put a pass wrong as the ball found itself in a receiver’s hands much more often than it saw the turf below.

“He’s gonna be dialed,” redshirt junior left tackle Kage Casey said about his quarterback. “Maddux, he’s one of the biggest growths I’ve ever seen this offseason. In just how hard he’s worked, both off the field and on the field.”

Madsen ended 2024, his first full season as the starter, with 3,018 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while throwing just six interceptions, three of which came in the final quarter of the Fiesta Bowl when the Broncos were scrambling for points. He also rushed for 221 yards and five touchdowns.

Redshirt junior edge rusher Jayden Virgin-Morgan, who gets to defend against Madsen during practice, said he’s seen Madsen’s confidence skyrocket during the offseason.

“I think (Madsen’s confidence) is going to go a long way for him,” Virgin-Morgan said. “And continuing to do what he does, I’m excited to see what he does this season.”

Of course, Madsen also had running back Ashton Jeanty to lean on last year. But without a Heisman Trophy candidate running back in the offensive backfield, Madsen knows he’s going to have to take control of the offense in 2025. He’s not shying away from it.

On Monday, Madsen said he’d been specifically focused this offseason on improving his accuracy and taking shots downfield; not just because it’s a need for improvement, but because he knows he’ll need to make big plays if he’s to lead the offense.

“I feel like I’ve wanted to take a huge step in (arm talent),” Madsen said. “I realize it’s my offense to run, and so that was a big emphasis.”

Madsen, listed by Boise State as 5-foot-10 and 201 pounds, said he also has been working on his running game. It showed Monday, as he scrambled for one touchdown, but it wasn’t uncommon to see him taking big hits when running outside of the pocket in 2024.

“There’s a time and a place to run the football. I think a lot of it will fall on me and when I get down,” Madsen said. “I can say I’m not the greatest at that. (Former offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter) was always on me about that last year.

“But going forward, that’s something I have to take a little bit of emphasis in, protecting my body. But I want to run the ball.”

Although Madsen is eager to run the ball, he certainly isn’t shy about using one of his new running backs, either. Madsen looked comfortable at practice, both handing the ball off to and finding in tight pockets with passes sixth-year running back Malik Sherrod.

Sherrod is a transfer from Fresno State who, although initially recruited for his explosiveness as a special teams returner, has impressed the coaching staff throughout the spring and summer. “That whole running back room is very good, but I think Malik is an experienced football player,” Madsen said. “And so for him to be able to see a field in real life that’s the tempo that college football plays, that is huge. And then he brings a lot of confidence to the offense himself.”