 Justin Herbert surprises teammates with red-tinted contact lenses at Chargers camp - East Idaho News
Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

3

@Idaho Falls Chukars

4

Chukars

Wed

Ogden Raptors

4

@Idaho Falls Chukars

5

Chukars

Sun

Idaho Falls Chukars

16

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Sat

Idaho Falls Chukars

9

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Fri

Idaho Falls Chukars

8

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Jul 10

Idaho Falls Chukars

1

@Great Falls Voyagers

8

Chukars

Jul 9

Idaho Falls Chukars

6

@Great Falls Voyagers

11

Chukars

Jul 8

Idaho Falls Chukars

7

@Great Falls Voyagers

13

NFL

Justin Herbert surprises teammates with red-tinted contact lenses at Chargers camp

  Published at

Beth Harris, Associated Press

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the field during training camp for the NFL football team Thursday, July 17, 2025, in El Segundo, Calif. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert stands on the field during training camp Thursday in El Segundo, Calif. | Eric Thayer, Associated Press.
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready ...

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is testing out tinted contact lenses as training camp opens.

He wore them Thursday under sunny skies after trying them out earlier in the week while working with the team’s rookies.

“They’re like sunglasses,” he said. “They really helped. I didn’t have to squint nearly as much.”

Herbert tried wearing a tinted visor a couple years ago and didn’t like having to constantly clean it off.

The contacts make Herbert’s blue eyes appear red.

“When I stepped in the huddle, I think some of the guys were a little surprised,” he said, smiling, “but they were like, ‘Oh, we’re going to score.'”

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker told “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” that he and Herbert wore the red contacts to dinner recently.

“We looked like we were vampires,” Dicker said, adding that initially people didn’t recognize them. “We were like, ‘This is incredible.’”

Herbert said he thinks he could wear the contacts in games with a medical prescription due to sensitive eyes.

“If I’m able to see the field better because of it, it definitely helps,” he said.

SUBMIT A CORRECTION