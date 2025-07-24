Numerous Idaho teens bring home hardware from USA Wrestling National Championships - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — The USA Wrestling freestyle and Greco-Roman national championships were held last week in Fargo, N.D., with several participants from Idaho making the trek to compete.

Of the Gem State contingent, 15 placed — with four winning their classification, according to Pocatello High School wrestling coach JB Plato. Of the Idahoans who place, four hail from eastern Idaho, while Eagle High’s Matthew Martino took first place in his class in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

East Idaho Sports boy wrestling Athlete of the Year Boden Banta wins his fourth state championship. Banta took third in his class at the national championships. | Courtesy photo

Here is the list of medal-winners provided to EastIdahoSports.com by Plato.

Idaho Women’s National team, freestyle

Ali Svancara, Buhl High School; 16u, 110 pounds – 7th place

Olivia Bezdicek, Jerome High School; 16u, 130 pounds – 2nd place

Molly Olague, Skyline High School; 16u, 170 pounds – 8th place

Joely Slyter, Lewiston High School; Jr., 115 pounds – 4th place

Elise Twait, Meridian High School; Jr., 145 pounds – 4th place

Amie Hartman, Mountain High School; Jr., 207 pounds – 1st place

Men’s National team, freestyle

Brand’n Edstrom, Madison High School; 16u, 113 pounds – 7th place

Matthew Martino, Eagle High School; Jr., 150 pounds – 1st place

Men’s National team, Greco-Roman

Holden Crane, Bishop Kelly High School; 16u, 132 pounds – 4th place

Blake Nevils, Meridian High School; 16u, 132 pounds – 2nd place

Ivan Ivanov, Eagle High School; 16u, 170 pounds – 1st place

Gage Ponton, Mountain View High School; 16u, 215 pounds – 1st place

Boden Banta, South Fremont High School; Jr., 126 pounds – 3rd place

Saxton Scott, Idaho Falls High School; Jr., 126 pounds – 7th place

