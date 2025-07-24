 Numerous Idaho teens bring home hardware from USA Wrestling National Championships - East Idaho News
prep Wrestling

Numerous Idaho teens bring home hardware from USA Wrestling National Championships

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Kinzie Williams, 114 American Falls
Lewiston High School’s Joely Slyter scores a takedown on American Falls High School’s Kinzie Williams during the 114-pound state championship match at the ICCU Dome on March 1, 2025. | Courtesy photo
EASTERN IDAHO — The USA Wrestling freestyle and Greco-Roman national championships were held last week in Fargo, N.D., with several participants from Idaho making the trek to compete.

Of the Gem State contingent, 15 placed — with four winning their classification, according to Pocatello High School wrestling coach JB Plato. Of the Idahoans who place, four hail from eastern Idaho, while Eagle High’s Matthew Martino took first place in his class in both freestyle and Greco-Roman.

South Fremont's Boden Banta is the EIN boys wrestler of the year - courtesy photo
East Idaho Sports boy wrestling Athlete of the Year Boden Banta wins his fourth state championship. Banta took third in his class at the national championships. | Courtesy photo

Here is the list of medal-winners provided to EastIdahoSports.com by Plato.

Idaho Women’s National team, freestyle
Ali Svancara, Buhl High School; 16u, 110 pounds – 7th place
Olivia Bezdicek, Jerome High School; 16u, 130 pounds – 2nd place
Molly Olague, Skyline High School; 16u, 170 pounds – 8th place
Joely Slyter, Lewiston High School; Jr., 115 pounds – 4th place
Elise Twait, Meridian High School; Jr., 145 pounds – 4th place
Amie Hartman, Mountain High School; Jr., 207 pounds – 1st place

Men’s National team, freestyle
Brand’n Edstrom, Madison High School; 16u, 113 pounds – 7th place
Matthew Martino, Eagle High School; Jr., 150 pounds – 1st place

Men’s National team, Greco-Roman
Holden Crane, Bishop Kelly High School; 16u, 132 pounds – 4th place
Blake Nevils, Meridian High School; 16u, 132 pounds – 2nd place
Ivan Ivanov, Eagle High School; 16u, 170 pounds – 1st place
Gage Ponton, Mountain View High School; 16u, 215 pounds – 1st place
Boden Banta, South Fremont High School; Jr., 126 pounds – 3rd place
Saxton Scott, Idaho Falls High School; Jr., 126 pounds – 7th place
Matthew Martino, Eagle High School; Jr. 150 pounds – 1st

