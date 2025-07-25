Results from Idaho American Legion State Tournaments - East Idaho News

EASTERN IDAHO — Six eastern Idaho teams have qualified for the American Legion State Tournaments, being played Thursday through Monday.

Here are the outcomes from Thursday’s opening round games.

Class A

The Idaho Falls Tigers fell, 6-5, to the Kuna Tribe Thursday night and head into play Friday in the loser’s bracket. They will face the Melba Stallions for a chance to remain in the tournament.

The Rigby Mustangs dropped consecutive games to open their tournament — 11-1 to the CBA Stampede and 15-3 to RA Black.

The Idaho Falls Grizzlies earned a pair of day one victories in Idaho Falls — 10-2 over the Stallions and 13-3 over the Nampa Braves — to remain in the winner’s brackets heading into play Friday.

The Idaho Falls Bees beat the Prairie Cardinals, 7-0, to open their tournament run.

On Friday morning, the Bees and Grizz faced off in the second round of play, with the Bees overcoming a late rally from the Grizz.

After surrendering eight runs and the lead between the sixth and seventh innings, the Bees answered with a three-spot in the bottom of the seventh. Taking advantage of some wild pitching from the Grizz, Remi Hammer tied the game with a two-run single. Two pitches later, Brady Walsh carried home with winning run on a walk-off wild pitch to win, 12-11.

With the win, the Bees remain in the winner’s bracket and in complete control. The Grizz fall into the loser’s bracket and will need to win to advance.

Class AA

The Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels beat the Coeur d’Alene Lumbermen, 4-3, top open lay in Nampa Thursday. They will face the Nampa Chiefs at 7 p.m. Friday in round two of winner’s bracket play.

The Idaho Falls Bandits bested the Lewis Clark Twins, 12-5 on Thursday, and will play the Parma Charros at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Champions will be crowned at the conclusion of both tournaments on Monday, with A and AA regional play to kick off in Burley and Billings, Mont., respectively, the second week of August.