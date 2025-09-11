 New Soda Springs football coach resigns after two games - East Idaho News
Prep football

New Soda Springs football coach resigns after two games

Kalama Hines

Kalama Hines, EastIdahoSports.com

Soda Springs football
The Soda Springs Cardinals play the American Falls Beavers in a Week 0 matchup on Aug. 22. The Beavers won the game, 47-0. | EastIdahoSports.com
SODA SPRINGS — Soda Springs High School has lost its head varsity football coach just two games into the season.

Principal Shari Moulton confirmed to EastIdahoSports.com Wednesday that Colby Fangman resigned his position, effective immediately, leaving the team’s assistant coaches to lead the program through the remainder of the season.

Fangman was hired, replacing former co-head coaches Rod Worthington & Scott Gambles, after an 0-9 finish to the 2024 season.

Soda Springs last won a varsity game on Oct. 21, 2022, and lost their first two games of the season by scores of 47-0 and 46-0.

The Cardinals travels to Firth High School Friday, to take on the Cougars (1-2).

