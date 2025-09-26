Pocatello celebrates senior night by thrashing cross-town conference foe Century - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Thunder celebrated their senior class Thursday night before a matchup with cross-town rival Century inside The Pit at Pocatello High School.

The celebration lasted much longer than planned, as the Thunder (18-8, 1-0) cruised to a straight-set victory: 25-16, 25-15, 25-9. The Diamondbacks (11-10, 0-1) saw their three-match winning streak come to an end in their first conference match of the season.

Pocatello junior Lainey Rogers swings for the kill during the third set of the Thunder’s sweep of the Century Diamondbacks. | EastIdahoSports.com

Pocatello has struggled to gather momentum of late, going 3-3 over the previous six matches.

Thursday’s sweep, though, gives the Thunder their first back-to-back victories since opening last week’s ThunderBee Volleyball Classic 3-0. With just five regular season matches remaining, Pocatello will look to gather some momentum, with a second match against Century, set for Oct. 16, to decide the conference’s regular season champ.

The Thunder will look for a third consecutive victory when they open open play at the Rocky Mountain Invitational, at Rocky Mountain High School, next Friday.

The Diamondbacks had won three straight, and four of five, prior to Thursday’s loss. They will look for wins in their next two matches heading into their home showdown with Pocatello to decide the two-team conference.

First up for Century, they will host Kimberly next Thursday.